Oklahoma State University researchers track more kudzu sites around state

Kudzu is considered the “vine that strangled the South,” and Oklahoma State University students are tracking more kudzu sites around the state.

First introduced to the U.S. in the late 1800s, kudzu is invasive. There are about 87 sites of it across the state, and OSU students’ research found most of it is in McCurtain County, covering an area of more than 11-and-a-half acres.

Desiree McGriff recently graduated from the university and is a research technician with OSU Weed Science. They worked with two other students, Shannon Martinear and Samantha Starcher, to reconfirm kudzu sites for a senior capstone project. McGriff said one of the most extreme sites the group visited was outside of the plant’s growing season, so there were twisty vines everywhere.

“This site was just covered in it,” McGriff said. “Acres and acres of just dried vines.”

Part of the project involved speaking with county extension educators to find the kudzu-rich areas. McGriff said agents were able to help visit the sites, but several were unaware of the problem.

“I think it's really important to make sure that we are still aware of it as a problem so it doesn't go ignored,” McGriff said.

In 2024, Oklahoma lawmakers floated a bill to include kudzu in the Oklahoma Noxious Weed Law , which is like the state’s plant hit list to prevent problematic plants from growing. Despite support in the legislature, the measure was vetoed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Karen Hickman, an Oklahoma Invasive Plant Council board member and director of Oklahoma State University’s Environmental Science Program, said more of her students will be working in counties to check out unconfirmed locations.

“I think it's growing in the state. I don't think we have all the sites,” Hickman said.

Its windy vines engulf structures, outcompeting native species and can grow up to 18 inches per day , according to the OSU Cooperative Extension Service. Hickman said the plants can harm biodiversity and impact human health through pollen.

“They can have a very large economic impact,” Hickman said. “So, it costs a lot of money to control them, or there's lost production because of them or they damage, in this instance, mature trees.”

The plant can be tricky to remove, especially if it is along waterways and outgrows control practices. McGriff said kudzu is leguminous, meaning it has a strong root system.

“So if you're using mechanical methods, just hacking away at the leaves, you're not really going to do anything because it can very easily grow back from its roots,” McGriff said.

It's also expensive to apply herbicide, and Hickman said although cattle or goats can eat it, they struggle to remove vines from trees.

Some of the plant’s previously confirmed sites in the state have been eradicated after discovery. She said the cleared sites are the result of hard work.

“So, there might have been some physical removal. I know that the site in Payne County, we physically removed it,” Hickman said. “Then whenever some grew back, we immediately sprayed it with an herbicide, and we were on it for like two or three years.”

Oklahoma State University is the license holder and a financial supporter of KOSU, but we report on them just as we do any newsmaker.