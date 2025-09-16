Oklahoma State University professors release a different kind of brass album

Oklahoma State University professors Joe Cooper and Johnny Salinas collaborate to record music as Composite Brass Duo.

The musicians met at OSU's Greenwood School of Music. During the pandemic, they came up with the idea to form the duo.

The idea sprouted after they noticed there was a lack of music for trumpet and saxophone duos. From there, they set out to create more saxophone and trumpet music that features a modern sound.

As coworkers, collaborating and rehearsing music comes much more easily than with other groups.

“Specifically having somebody who's down the hallway from me, we can rehearse whenever we need to,” Cooper said. “We have much more frequent contact. The other group I'm in, we meet twice a year, and that's a different kind of pressure situation to meet… Whereas we have the luxury of rehearsing as much as we can.”

He continued, “It really helps us to do a deeper dive into what's possible with this pairing, what sounds and things can come out that are new? Maybe something old in a new way. Something new in an old way.”

Creating new music meant finding composers to commission new pieces. One of the composers featured is OSU graduate Matthew Howell. Salinas taught Howell at OSU, where he became a fan of his student’s work.

“I had just mentioned that I'm a composer, and he had heard some of my works, and he really immediately latched on to that,” Howell said. “He really liked my music and was very encouraging and supportive and played a big role in me being able to spend more time with that.”

Howell composed four out of the 18 songs on the album.

“Honestly, in a way, it was kind of a dream come true,” Howell said.

“I feel like for me, and I think Johnny would agree, so much of our work is for our students so that they can benefit from our work and that we can help them see what's possible,” Cooper said.

The duo believes anyone can enjoy this album.

“My family members who not necessarily are like huge trumpet saxophone fans, I think everyone has found one thing on the album that they really like,” Salinas said. “So I think that's a win for us, for sure.”

After years of working together, Composite Brass Duo’s album Echo Chamber was released on Aug. 12.