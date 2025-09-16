2 KOSU reporters named to Oklahoma NextGen Under 30 list

Two KOSU reporters — Anna Pope and Lionel Ramos — have been named to NextGen Under 30 list for 2025.

The program recognizes and encourages the next generation of innovative, creative, and inspiring individuals who push the boundaries in their respective fields. The two reporters were named in the Media, Public Relations, Marketing, and Advertising category.

Anna Pope reports on agriculture, food and rural issues for KOSU, and shares that reporting with news outlets across the Midwest and Great Plains through the station’s collaboration with Harvest Public Media.

Her stories have varied from summer food insecurity to a mental health crisis in rural communities.

Anna’s reporting on the devastating tornado in Sulphur, Oklahoma in 2024 was recognized with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award , among the highest prizes in broadcast journalism. Another story on how wind turbine blades can be recycled won a Report for America Local News Award .

She has also taught a podcasting class at John Rex Elementary School in Oklahoma City and worked with 4-H Ambassadors in Stillwater to help high school students better understand how to communicate the story of their project work and the value of 4-H.

Lionel Ramos reports on state government for KOSU, highlighting the legislative process, budget negotiations and more.

His reporting has focused on making Oklahoma’s government more accessible to people who have often had a hard time understanding its intricate process. He reported more than 100 stories in 2024 about how policy affects people.

Lionel has highlighted how Oklahoma’s laws on immigration and their broad enforcement through House Bill 4156 have affected Latinos. When he found a significant amount of misinformation about those laws making its way around the Spanish-speaking community in Oklahoma, he began posting his reporting on WhatsApp in English and Spanish.

In early 2025, Lionel was among 20 journalists nationwide selected to participate in the National Press Foundation’s Widening the Pipeline Fellowship , and he’s a board member of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists chapter .

Award winners will be honored at a ceremony in November.