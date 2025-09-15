© 2025 KOSU
Pastor hopes to create state holiday memorializing Tulsa Race Massacre

KOSU | By Graycen Wheeler
Published September 15, 2025 at 4:45 AM CDT
A black and white photo of the destruction of Tulsa’s Greenwood District in 1921.
Library of Congress
A historic photo of the destruction of the Greenwood District in the immediate aftermath of the Tulsa Race Massacre on display at Greenwood Rising Museum.

A Tulsa pastor is taking the first steps to designate a new state holiday. According to an initiative petition filed with the Oklahoma Secretary of State, Greenwood Remembrance and Reconciliation Day would “recognize and honor the victims and survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.”

On May 31, 1921, a mob of white Tulsans destroyed the area around Greenwood Avenue, also known as Black Wall Street. The violence culminated on June 1, and ultimately, up to 300 residents died, most of them Black.

The initiative petition would allow Oklahoma voters to decide whether June 1 should be recognized annually as Greenwood Remembrance and Reconciliation Day.

Francetta L. Mays is an associate pastor at the Historic Vernon AME Church in Tulsa’s Greenwood District. She filed the initiative petition paperwork earlier this month.

The petition will go through a 90-day period of public feedback on its constitutionality. Then, registered Oklahoma voters will be able to sign the petition. A new law went into effect earlier this year that limits the portion of signatures that can come from Tulsa County itself, although that law is being challenged in the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

If the petition receives enough signatures, it would make its way to Oklahomans’ ballots as State Question 838.

Graycen Wheeler
Graycen Wheeler is a reporter covering water issues at KOSU.
