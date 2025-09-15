Midtown Oklahoma City's Baptist Building added to National Register of Historic Places

The original Baptist Building in Oklahoma City has a new spot on the National Register of Historic Places, recognizing its impact on Baptists in Oklahoma City and its art deco style.

The Baptist Building, built from 1948-1949, was designed by architects Bertie Noftsger and William Lawrence. The building sits near the intersection of Northwest 11th Street and Robinson Avenue.

In the application for its addition to the register, the building is described as “distinct and striking with its strong vertical elements and Art Deco motifs. The building stands out on “church street” for its “smooth limestone wall, stepped elevations, vertical ribbon bays, spandrels, and geometric ornamentation.”

At four-stories tall, the building holds not only architectural history, but it also carries a piece of history for Southern Baptists.

In the early 1900s, many Oklahomans were Baptist and the population of the following quickly grew. In 1945, talk of building a new site to host Baptists in Oklahoma City began.

The Baptist Building gets its name as the host site of the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma from 1949 until 1990. The BGCO handles all administrative work for the churches associated with it.

In 1964, the building underwent construction to add a bookstore. The original architects, Lawrence and Noftsger, were hired to design the new addition. The bookstore provided more space for The Baptist Messenger, a periodical focusing on the work and teachings of the BGCO, to print and work.

The BGCO moved to a different location in 1990, and the building currently hosts office space for tenants.