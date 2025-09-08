Local artist unveils statue honoring C.G. Jones, who helped create the Oklahoma State Fair

As Oklahomans flock to the State Fair over the next two weeks, they’ll be able to admire a new statue of a lesser-known Oklahoma figure: C.G. Jones.

Charles Gasham “Gristlemill” Jones was Oklahoma City’s fourth official mayor, first elected in 1896. Jones worked to bring electricity, a flour mill and railroads to Oklahoma City. As an agricultural entrepreneur, Jones was involved in starting the Oklahoma Territorial Fair, which would later become the State Fair, to feature local businesses.

“We have a lot of unsung heroes here in Oklahoma that were instrumental in the state becoming a state,” said LaQuincey Reed, the artist behind Jones’ statue.

Reed, a sculptor based in Oklahoma City, said he worked to create a statue that represents Jones’ life and legacy.

“I try to be a little bit of a historian as much as I can,” Reed said.

While working in Jones, Oklahoma, Reed created a bust of the city’s namesake. It caught the attention of the Oklahoma County Historical Society.

As a University of Oklahoma grad, Reed has an extensive knowledge of Oklahoma history, and Western art makes up a large portion of his portfolio.

“From there, we started working together on doing a life-size sculpture of C.G. Jones,” Reed said.”

After a years-long process, the statue was unveiled in State Fair Park on Aug. 21. In statue form, Jones stands tall, holding his coat and overlooking the fairgrounds.

Reed said he’s also excited to have a piece of his own legacy at the fairgrounds.

“On a personal level, I’m looking forward to going to the fair with my two boys… and sharing with them that, you know, they have somebody who’s done something at the state fairgrounds that they can… hopefully share with other friends and family as well,” Reed said.