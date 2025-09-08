© 2025 KOSU
KOSU welcomes Miranda Martinez as news intern

KOSU | By Miranda Martinez
Published September 8, 2025 at 5:15 AM CDT
KOSU Intern Miranda Martinez
Abby Walston
/
For KOSU
KOSU Intern Miranda Martinez

KOSU is welcoming a fresh face this fall.

Miranda Martinez is the new reporting intern for KOSU.

Born and raised in Lubbock, Texas, Miranda has a lot of love for Big 12 schools. Miranda is a sophomore at Oklahoma State University, where she studies multimedia journalism.

At OSU, she is involved with “The Daily O’Collegian”, formerly known as “O’Colly TV.” As a freshman, Martinez spent time on “The Kickoff Show” and “The Daily O.” While at “The Daily O’Collegian,” she held an assistant producer position and remains a technical director on “The Daily O.”

In high school, Miranda worked with Frenship.TV to produce feature stories and livestream athletic events. Here, she found her love for technical directing.

Miranda is excited to report for KOSU and aims to grow her skills during her time here.

KOSU welcomes her through the InternOSU program from OSU Career Services.

Tags
Local News station news
Miranda Martinez
Miranda Martinez is the reporting intern for KOSU.
