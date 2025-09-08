KOSU welcomes Miranda Martinez as news intern

KOSU is welcoming a fresh face this fall.

Miranda Martinez is the new reporting intern for KOSU.

Born and raised in Lubbock, Texas, Miranda has a lot of love for Big 12 schools. Miranda is a sophomore at Oklahoma State University, where she studies multimedia journalism.

At OSU, she is involved with “The Daily O’Collegian”, formerly known as “O’Colly TV.” As a freshman, Martinez spent time on “The Kickoff Show” and “The Daily O.” While at “The Daily O’Collegian,” she held an assistant producer position and remains a technical director on “The Daily O.”

In high school, Miranda worked with Frenship.TV to produce feature stories and livestream athletic events. Here, she found her love for technical directing.

Miranda is excited to report for KOSU and aims to grow her skills during her time here.