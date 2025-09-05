Historic Oklahoma drive-in plans temporary closure during nearby oil well drilling

Starting in a few weeks, the drive-in will power down its outdoor screen for a few months while a rig drills wells on nearby land. The theater first opened in 1949 and is among the last remaining drive-ins in Oklahoma.

The announcement comes after one of the drive-in owners, Barbara Egbert, voiced opposition to the drilling plans during the Aug. 18 Chickasha City Council meeting , as first reported by the Southwest Ledger. The theater is in Ninnekah, and the drilling is set to take place in neighboring Chickasha.

Light and noise pollution would disrupt the movie-going experience, she said.

" We ask that the council please reconsider or explore alternatives to this proposed drilling site," she said. "Let's work together and protect the businesses that are already drawing people to Chickasha and making a positive impact every week."

A representative for the Camino project, Russell Eustace, said the drilling is set to begin in late October. At the meeting, Eustace said he spoke earlier that day with Egbert and her husband about reaching an agreement to keep the drilling plans in place and the theater open.

" Camino does appreciate trying to be a good neighbor, so we fully intend to continue that conversation with Greg and Barbara about what we can do," he said.

Although the council considered holding off on voting to approve the permit, Mayor Zachary Grayson said the body didn't have a legal mechanism to deny it. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved the company's initial application in 2024.

The Chief Drive-In will show movies for at least the next two weekends, according to its social media. Community lunches, dinners and other events may take place while the theater undergoes upgrades to its facilities. A representative from the business did not specify what kinds of improvements are planned.