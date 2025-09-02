Air filtration manufacturer announces closure in Ardmore

A total of 120 employees will be affected.

The closure is part of a broad realignment to maintain long-term profitability, according to an AAF International press release. Paul Sennett, AAF Americas’ chief operating officer, said in the release it was not an easy decision and the company understands it will impact employees and the community.

“Our first and immediate concern is for the welfare of our many loyal employees,

and we remain extremely grateful for their dedication and contributions to AAF,” Sennett said. “We are committed to supporting them through this transition and hope some with key skills will transfer to our other facilities.”

He said the company is working with community leaders to reduce the closure’s impact.

This is the most recent event in a southern Oklahoma job saga.

Earlier this month, a company behind a proposed hydrogen energy production facility in Ardmore announced it will not move forward . Leadership at the Ardmore Development Authority expected it to bring about 30 jobs to the area and create more opportunities through the supply chain.

The Michelin Tire Plant in the city is winding down operations , which employed 1,400 people, while the Dollar Tree Distribution Center south of the city is closed after a tornado hit it. But the center is expected to re-open in 2027 and bring 400 jobs back to the state.