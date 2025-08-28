Tulsa City Council approves ordinance restricting use of medians, sidewalks

Tulsa residents will soon face new restrictions on where they can sit, stand or lie down along city streets.

In a 5-3 vote Wednesday night, Tulsa City Council members approved ordinance revisions that make it illegal for people to be on certain medians and sidewalks, depending on the distance between a person and the flow of traffic.

If someone violates the ordinance, they can be fined $150.

The new rule applies to roadways with speed limits above 25 mph. It bans individuals from occupying medians less than 10 feet wide for longer than is “reasonably necessary” to cross the street. It also prohibits people from standing, sitting or lying on sidewalks within 18 inches of the road. The same restriction applies to belongings, animals or anything else under the person’s control.

The provision was proposed by Council Chairman Phil Lakin. He said the changes are not designed to penalize anyone, but protect all types of pedestrians from traffic. During the meeting, he referenced a recent accident on 71st and Yale that injured one person and killed another.

He said two people were standing on a median, passing out information about a program for their church, before they were hit by a passing car.

“If this ordinance had been in place, if they were following the law, those people wouldn’t have been out in the median,” Lakin said.

Opponents argue the change will fall hardest on Tulsa's most vulnerable residents, particularly those who are experiencing homelessness or who use sidewalks and medians to ask for help.

Councilor Lori Decter Wright, who voted against the ordinance, said social service providers warn it will lead to more homeless residents entangled in the court system and at risk of setbacks in efforts to find housing. She said it’s a “heavy-handed approach” to regulate 18 inches of sidewalk.

“If this passes today as proposed, you’re still going to see unsheltered people or people who have shelter who don’t have a means for income,” Decter Wright said. “We are making steps to change those facts, but this isn’t going to do that.”

Decter Wright unsuccessfully proposed amendments that would have limited the restrictions to medians, excluded sidewalks and reduced fines to $50.

According to the provision, citations should be used as a last resort, but Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper said officer discretion isn’t always a good thing.

“When you say ‘officer discretion,’ that scares the hell out of me,” she said. “I know, although we want to act like it’s not the case, policing takes place differently, is implemented differently in Black, brown and poor communities than it is in white, affluent communities.”

Councilor Jackie Dutton said she would prefer to see the city add speed bumps, invest in larger sidewalks or create barriers separating pedestrians and vehicles before resorting to rules that limit a person’s ability to move on foot.

“We want to be a pedestrian city,” she said. “We want to be pedestrian-friendly.”

Dutton, Hall-Harper and Wright voted against the ordinance revision. It passed, but their opposition will delay it from going into effect for 30 days.

“Hopefully nobody gets hurt on medians or on our sidewalks between now and the 30 days,” Lankin said.