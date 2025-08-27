Oklahoma Broadband Office is taking public comment on tweaked internet access federal plan

The latest update from the Oklahoma Broadband Offices is the final proposal for the BEAD Program, which will be sent to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) once the comment period concludes.

The Trump administration paused to review the program earlier this year, and new guidance on the BEAD Program was released by the NTIA on June 6 to expedite the program’s rollout . Because of the restructuring of the policy, Mike Sanders, executive director of the Oklahoma Broadband Office, said states and territories had to change their BEAD proposals to comply with it.

Currently, they are doing just that.

“We have until September 1 for public comment, to review the final proposal and see what the broadband office plans to do with the final monies that we will be administering,” Sanders said.

The changes to the program include implementing the “Benefit of the Bargain Round,” which requires awards to be given to the lowest-cost option, according to the Oklahoma Broadband Office. Another change is a “technology-neutral” approach. Previously, the Biden administration had an emphasis on fiber technology. Fiber has been the preferred choice due to its reliability and capacity, but it also incurs higher up-front costs.

In the office’s proposal, fiber technology will be provided to 65% of the locations. Fixed wireless will account for 20% of the locations and 15% will get low-earth orbit satellite service.

This means, the overall cost — and therefore federal award for the work — has gone down.

Sanders emphasized that the state had not yet received this money, so it is not necessarily a clawback of federal funds. His office was given essentially a budget for the program, not a blank check.

“The State of Oklahoma never had millions of dollars sitting in an account,” Sander said.

When net neutrality was incorporated with satellite services and fixed wireless, Sanders said it brought down the cost of the program.

The proposal awards $550 million with $198 million in matching money. He said the goal is to have shovels in the ground next spring on the projects.

BEAD is a federal program funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. It’s to help connect underserved and unserved communities to reliable, high-speed internet. He said with the other internet programs being administered, 95% of the state will have access to high-speed internet by the end of next year.

“So what we're doing with this $550 million is the last 5% of the toughest places to reach in Oklahoma,” Sanders said.