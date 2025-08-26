Norman Ward 5 committee to interview 'Norman Transcript' editor, 3 other candidates for council seat

This story was originally published by OU Daily. Read more reporting from OU Daily here.

Four candidates, including Norman Transcript editor Ben Fenwick, were chosen by a selection committee on Monday to be interviewed for appointment as the next Norman Ward 5 council member.

When reached by the Daily for comment, Fenwick said he needed to speak with his reporter first. He did not respond to subsequent calls.

An OU alum, Fenwick is a career journalist who has previously worked for Reuters, the New York Times, Tulsa World, Oklahoma Watch, KGOU and the Oklahoma Gazette, according to an article by the Norman Transcript naming him as the publication’s editor.

The Society of Professional Journalists advises against journalists getting involved politically, stating in its code of ethics reporters should avoid associations that could affect credibility or integrity.

“Don’t do it. Don’t get involved,” the website reads. “Don’t contribute money, don’t work in a campaign, don’t lobby, and especially, don’t run for office yourself.”

Alongside Fenwick, Dianna Hutzel, Brandon Clark and Brandon Nofire were named as candidates.

Nofire ran for Oklahoma State Senate District 15 in 2024 as a Republican. He lost in a six-way primary election in which Lisa Standridgetook the seat.

Clark, precinct officer of the Oklahoma Democratic Party in Cleveland County, applied to the position of Ward 5 council member in 2020.

Hutzel is an OU alum and Ward 5 resident who is active in city politics. Hutzel has not previously run for public office.

The search follows the resignation of former Ward 5 Councilmember Michael Nash, who announced his departure in an Aug. 8 Facebook post, nearly six months after his reelection in February. Nash wrote external factors caused his family to look for a new home, which they found outside Ward 5 boundaries.

