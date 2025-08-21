Oklahoma kids tasked with finding fun names for state-owned snow plows

Winter may feel far away, but the Oklahoma Department of Transportation is asking people to think ahead to snowier days.

ODOT has announced a contest for kids across the to name some of the snow plows that keep Oklahoma’s roads traversable in the winter.

Other states have been holding similar contests for years. New Mexico has Clear-a-Pathra . Arizona has Scoop Dogg . And Minnesota has Anthony Sledwards — after the Timberwolves shooting guard, not Goose from Top Gun.

This winter, Oklahoma’s plows will have charming, crowdsourced names too. Kids from kindergarten to twelfth grade are invited to submit their best name ideas via oktraffic.org .

The names must be G-rated and should be related to Oklahoma or snow. ODOT is accepting submissions through Sep.15. The public will be able to vote through mid-October, and the plows will be christened Oct. 27.

Everyone in our newsroom is too old to submit their ideas, so here’s a freebie for the kids: Shai Gilgeous-Plowexander.