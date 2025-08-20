Pioneer Library System sues City of Norman over mold-damaged library

The Pioneer Library System is suing the City of Norman following the indefinite closure of the city's Central Public Library.

Last week, the Pioneer Library System filed a lawsuit in the Cleveland County District Court against the City of Norman and the Norman Municipal Authority for breach of contract and negligence regarding the Central Public Library.

The library closed indefinitely in April of last year due to extensive and severe damage from mold.

The mold was first detected in November 2023.

In October 2024, the City of Norman filed a lawsuit against the contracting companies responsible for building the library, claiming the current mold issue is a result of their negligence.

This new lawsuit from the Pioneer Library System claims it has suffered more than $75,000 in damages, including lost materials and the cost of having to open a temporary location.