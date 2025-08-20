© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Defunded, not defeated.
We're not going anywhere. Your support keeps us focused on delivering trustworthy news and independent music. Start a monthly donation to KOSU today.
DONATE NOW

Oklahoma attorney general deploys state officers to patrol Okemah amid city police force reductions

KOSU | By Lionel Ramos
Published August 20, 2025 at 6:30 AM CDT
Okemah Police Department patrol cars parked behind Okemah City Hall on Aug. 19, 2025, in Okfuskee County, Oklahoma.
Lionel Ramos
/
KOSU
Okemah Police Department patrol cars parked behind Okemah City Hall on Aug. 19, 2025, in Okfuskee County, Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond ordered state officers to take over policing in Okemah Monday, after city officials fired the local police chief and several members of the force resigned.

In total, five police officers are no longer working in Okemah. Three were fired, including the chief of police, and two others resigned in protest.

It started with one officer's response to a trespassing call at a blighted property, where he found the city code enforcement officer on the property without permission, as first reported by the Okemah News Leader.

Tulsa's News On 6 reports an internal drama ensued between City Manager Kristy Lesley and Police Chief Patrick Williams over his officers' response to the call, followed by the reduction in force.

In a press release, Drummond said that his office has deployed state officers to police Okemah at the city's request. It's unclear what state statutes permit him to make what he called an ‘unprecedented’ decision.

The state officers will be there until the city can hire a new police force, Drummond said.

Drummond's office did not respond to an inquiry for comments beyond the press release. Neither did Lesley, though she did release a response on Okemah’s Facebook page.

“I fully recognize the impact this has on the officers involved, their families, and the people of Okemah,” Lesley writes. She continues to say the decision was hers alone, and followed “prayers” and “consideration.”

Other agencies will help cover public safety needs until a local police force can be re-hired, including the Okfuskee County Sheriff's Office and the Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police.

Sign up for KOSU newsletters!

Get Oklahoma news and music updates in your inbox.

KOSU Newsletters

Tags
Local News Okemahlaw enforcementrural issuesGentner Drummond
Lionel Ramos
Lionel Ramos covers state government at KOSU. He joined the station in January 2024.
See stories by Lionel Ramos
Support local news & independent music with a donation
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. Our local news and information is available for the entire community because of support from our members. You can help.
Start a monthly donation today!
Related Content