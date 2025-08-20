Oklahoma attorney general deploys state officers to patrol Okemah amid city police force reductions

In total, five police officers are no longer working in Okemah. Three were fired, including the chief of police, and two others resigned in protest.

It started with one officer's response to a trespassing call at a blighted property, where he found the city code enforcement officer on the property without permission, as first reported by the Okemah News Leader .

Tulsa's News On 6 reports an internal drama ensued between City Manager Kristy Lesley and Police Chief Patrick Williams over his officers' response to the call, followed by the reduction in force.

In a press release , Drummond said that his office has deployed state officers to police Okemah at the city's request. It's unclear what state statutes permit him to make what he called an ‘unprecedented’ decision.

The state officers will be there until the city can hire a new police force, Drummond said.

Drummond's office did not respond to an inquiry for comments beyond the press release. Neither did Lesley, though she did release a response on Okemah’s Facebook page .

“I fully recognize the impact this has on the officers involved, their families, and the people of Okemah,” Lesley writes. She continues to say the decision was hers alone, and followed “prayers” and “consideration.”

Other agencies will help cover public safety needs until a local police force can be re-hired, including the Okfuskee County Sheriff's Office and the Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police.