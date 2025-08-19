Oklahoma scholarship program for single parents awards most recipients to date

The Oklahoma Single Parent Scholarship Program is a volunteer-led nonprofit with the goal of helping low-income single parents gain self-sufficiency through postsecondary education.

On Sunday, the program awarded the largest number of recipients ever for one semester. Ellen Ingram, one of the program's founders, said the program has the potential to change the trajectory of families for generations.

"What our research shows is that every scholarship they receive has a dramatic and almost immediate impact on their post-graduation salaries," Ingram said. "Changing that changes the outcome of those kids."

The recipients are all full-time students raising children alone while struggling to make ends meet. After the ceremony, some recipients shared their stories of balancing parenting, school and working.

Regan Flournoy said overcoming a rough background inspired her to go to school.

"I never thought that something like this would be possible for me. I thought I'd be dead or in prison or on the street just because of the lifestyle choices I was making," Flournoy said.

Now, Flournoy is pursuing her bachelor's in sociology, psychology and substance abuse studies at the University of Central Oklahoma. After graduating, she'll get her master's to work in drug and alcohol therapy.

The scholarship application consists of an essay and interview. Taylor Brewster, a mom of one attending UCO's marketing program, said the interview process showcased strong and successful women working to help the applicants.

"I loved going to the interview and actually seeing the women that were responsible for making this program happen. And just seeing strong females be successful," Brewster said.

Brewster recently gained sole custody of her son. She said the scholarship allows her some relief.

"I feel like I can breathe again. I feel like I have more autonomy over decision-making for my child," she said.

Program board member Marsha Herron said recipients also have the opportunity to meet with mentors.

"It's like, you know, if you've walked a mile already and you're helping somebody to come alongside you and know how to avoid pitfalls in various things," Herron said.

Each recipient is paired with a volunteer mentor who encourages and advises them through school. The mentors often work in the recipient's field of study.