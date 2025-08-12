© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Defunded, not defeated.
We're not going anywhere. Your support keeps us focused on delivering trustworthy news and independent music. Start a monthly donation to KOSU today.
DONATE NOW

Oklahoma City Council approves $8 million for Scheels development

By Hannah France
Published August 12, 2025 at 3:07 PM CDT
Justin Prine
/
Unsplash

The Oklahoma City council approved an $8 million economic development agreement with national sports retailer Scheels on Tuesday.

The council voted 8-1 to approve a maximum of $8 million over ten years to support the development of a Scheels sporting goods store in Oklahoma City. The agreement falls under the Retail Incentive Policy adopted in 2008, which seeks to increase the city's sales tax base.

Scheels Director of Operations Trevor Klein gave a presentation to the council on the potential economic impact of opening a location in Oklahoma City.

"Besides all the sales tax that will be created, from a jobs perspective — 200 plus full-time jobs that today average over fifty five thousand [dollars]. I'm sure that will be higher in 2028," he said.

The approval follows the opening of a Scheels location in Tulsa last year. Klein describes the store as being more than a big box retailer — locations also include entertainment attractions like aquariums and Ferris wheels, arcade games, and restaurants.

Sign up for KOSU newsletters!

Get Oklahoma news and music updates in your inbox.

KOSU Newsletters

Tags
Local News Oklahoma City Council
Hannah France
Hannah France is a reporter and producer for KGOU.
See stories by Hannah France
Support local news & independent music with a donation
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. Our local news and information is available for the entire community because of support from our members. You can help.
Start a monthly donation today!
Related Content