Oklahoma City Council approves $8 million for Scheels development

The council voted 8-1 to approve a maximum of $8 million over ten years to support the development of a Scheels sporting goods store in Oklahoma City. The agreement falls under the Retail Incentive Policy adopted in 2008, which seeks to increase the city's sales tax base.

Scheels Director of Operations Trevor Klein gave a presentation to the council on the potential economic impact of opening a location in Oklahoma City.

"Besides all the sales tax that will be created, from a jobs perspective — 200 plus full-time jobs that today average over fifty five thousand [dollars]. I'm sure that will be higher in 2028," he said.

The approval follows the opening of a Scheels location in Tulsa last year. Klein describes the store as being more than a big box retailer — locations also include entertainment attractions like aquariums and Ferris wheels, arcade games, and restaurants.