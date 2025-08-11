© 2025 KOSU
President Bill Clinton to speak at former Oklahoma governor’s memorial

By Emma Murphy of Oklahoma Voice
Published August 11, 2025 at 10:55 AM CDT
Former President Bill Clinton speaks at a remembrance ceremony on April 19, 2025 on the 30th anniversary of the Murrah Building bombing in Oklahoma City.
Emma Murphy
/
Oklahoma Voice
Former President Bill Clinton speaks at a remembrance ceremony on April 19, 2025 on the 30th anniversary of the Murrah Building bombing in Oklahoma City.

Former President Bill Clinton will speak Thursday at the memorial for former Oklahoma Gov. George Nigh, according to a spokesperson.

Nigh died at 98 on July 30. The Democrat served two terms as governor and opened the door for women to serve on the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Clinton will attend and speak at Nigh’s public memorial service, which will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Crossings Community Church, 14600 North Portland Ave., according to a statement from Bob Burke, the Nigh family spokesperson.

The Democratic former president and Nigh were governors of Arkansas and Oklahoma at the same time. They worked together on projects like the Arkansas River Navigation Project and lobbied in D.C. for federal dollars to upgrade interstate highways.

“It has been 62 years since a President or former President has been present to honor the passing of a former state official. President Clinton’s presence is yet another indication of the significance of Governor Nigh’s legacy of leadership,” said former Oklahoma Gov. David Walters in a statement.

Eulogies will also be given by Burke and Bob Blackburn, both longtime friends of Nigh and Oklahoma historians.

Opera star and Oklahoma native Leona Mitchell is expected to sing at the service, Burke said.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.

Local News George NighBill Clinton
Emma Murphy of Oklahoma Voice
Emma covers the statehouse for Oklahoma Voice. She is a graduate of University of Missouri - Columbia and covered Missouri's legislature for three years at the Columbia Missourian.
