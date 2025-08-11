Have a toast with The Spy Beer from Stonecloud Brewing

The Spy beer will be on tap in both the Stonecloud Oklahoma City and Stillwater taprooms through the month of September, where visitors can take home a six-pack or enjoy a pint in the taprooms. Throughout its run, 25% from every pint and six-pack sold goes directly to support The Spy and local, independent music in Oklahoma.

“We have been long-time listeners and supporters of KOSU,” Stonecloud founder Joel Irby said. “Stonecloud believes local programming from KOSU is important to all communities throughout the state.”

KOSU and The Spy worked with the Stonecloud team to create a unique, crisp Pilsner that’s light in color and has a slightly hoppy finish. Featuring Citra hops, The Spy beer comes in at 5.5% ABV, and is the perfect beer for your end of summertime hangs. It pairs well with Oklahoma Rock Show, This American Life, Toaster Brunch and All Things Considered.

“Extremely honored and chuffed that Stonecloud chose The Spy as inspiration in fueling their creativity process in brewing Spy beer,” The Spy owner Ferris O’Brien said. “Now, everyone can cheers with a tasty ale and support local public radio one round at a time!”

1 of 5 — spybeer-kosustaff.jpg KOSU staff members — Mairead Todd, Robby Korth, Mike Vierow and Abigail Siatkowski — celebrate on the roof of Stonecloud Brewing Company in Oklahoma City. Josh Masterson / Stonecloud Brewing Company 2 of 5 — stonecloud01.jpg Stonecloud brewer Matt Mathis pours in grain for The Spy beer. Josh Masterson / Stonecloud Brewing Company 3 of 5 — stonecloud02.jpg KOSU news director Robby Korth pours in grain for The Spy beer. Josh Masterson / Stonecloud Brewing Company 4 of 5 — stonecloud03.jpg KOSU Development Director Mairead Todd pours in water for The Spy beer. Josh Masterson / Stonecloud Brewing Company 5 of 5 — stonecloud04.jpg Stonecloud brewer Jessica Coffey explains part of the brewing process to KOSU staff members. Josh Masterson / Stonecloud Brewing Company

To celebrate, KOSU, The Spy and Stonecloud Brewing Company are hosting beer release parties on Saturday, Aug. 23 at the Oklahoma City taproom and on Wednesday, Aug. 27 at the Stillwater taproom.

Here are details for each event:

Saturday, August 23 — 5-9 p.m.

Stonecloud Brewing Company - OKC Taproom

1012 NW 1st St. #101

Oklahoma City, OK 73106

Live music performance from Lust Online

Food by Cousins Maine Lobster

Wednesday, August 27 — 5-9 p.m.

Stonecloud Brewing Company - Stillwater Taproom

917 S. Husband St.

Stillwater, OK 74074

Music by Velvet Fudge Vinyl

Food by Gigi’s Comfort Foods

Please drink responsibly!