Have a toast with The Spy Beer from Stonecloud Brewing
KOSU and The Spy are excited to partner with Stonecloud Brewing Company on a collaboration — we helped make a beer! It’s called The Spy beer!
The Spy beer will be on tap in both the Stonecloud Oklahoma City and Stillwater taprooms through the month of September, where visitors can take home a six-pack or enjoy a pint in the taprooms. Throughout its run, 25% from every pint and six-pack sold goes directly to support The Spy and local, independent music in Oklahoma.
“We have been long-time listeners and supporters of KOSU,” Stonecloud founder Joel Irby said. “Stonecloud believes local programming from KOSU is important to all communities throughout the state.”
KOSU and The Spy worked with the Stonecloud team to create a unique, crisp Pilsner that’s light in color and has a slightly hoppy finish. Featuring Citra hops, The Spy beer comes in at 5.5% ABV, and is the perfect beer for your end of summertime hangs. It pairs well with Oklahoma Rock Show, This American Life, Toaster Brunch and All Things Considered.
“Extremely honored and chuffed that Stonecloud chose The Spy as inspiration in fueling their creativity process in brewing Spy beer,” The Spy owner Ferris O’Brien said. “Now, everyone can cheers with a tasty ale and support local public radio one round at a time!”
To celebrate, KOSU, The Spy and Stonecloud Brewing Company are hosting beer release parties on Saturday, Aug. 23 at the Oklahoma City taproom and on Wednesday, Aug. 27 at the Stillwater taproom.
Here are details for each event:
Saturday, August 23 — 5-9 p.m.
Stonecloud Brewing Company - OKC Taproom
1012 NW 1st St. #101
Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Live music performance from Lust Online
Food by Cousins Maine Lobster
Wednesday, August 27 — 5-9 p.m.
Stonecloud Brewing Company - Stillwater Taproom
917 S. Husband St.
Stillwater, OK 74074
Music by Velvet Fudge Vinyl
Food by Gigi’s Comfort Foods
Please drink responsibly!