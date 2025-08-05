Front Porch Forum hopes to bring civic-minded conversations to Oklahoma City

A group of Oklahoma City civic organizations is inviting people to a film screening and panel discussion this week as part of the Front Porch Forum series.

Let’s Fix This, Invisible Oklahoma and the League of Women Voters for Oklahoma County are hosting a screening of “Join or Die” at Rodeo Cinema in Stockyards City on Thursday at 7 pm.

The film follows the work of political scientist Robert Putnam, whose book Bowling Alone explores the decline of community involvement in the country. The film goes even further by examining the importance of that connection.

"The title of the film 'Join or Die,' refers to that set of consequences, because it's quite clear… your chances of dying over the next year are cut in half by joining one group, cut in three quarters by joining two groups. In other words, there are major physical and many other effects on you personally, if you become isolated," Putnam told Boston public media station GBH in 2023 .

Andy Moore is CEO of Let’s Fix This. He said “Join or Die” explores important themes that will be of interest to folks looking to become involved in their community.

“Every day I talk to Oklahomans who want to do something but aren't sure where to start,” Moore said. “And so we're making the suggestion that the place to start is to get involved with an organization, or just with some friends, and start rebuilding some of the community that we've lost.”

After the screening of the 99-minute film, there will be a panel discussion with representatives from several of the sponsoring organizations and the Midtown Rotary Club.

This is the first Front Porch Forum. Moore said the group plans to host screenings on the first Thursday of the month moving forward.

Moore said they’re currently looking at the films “Majority Rules” about ranked choice voting and “Bad Faith” about the rise of Christian Nationalism.

For more information, visit Rodeo Cinema’s website .

Andy Moore is a guest panelist on the KOSU program This Week in Oklahoma Politics. But we cover his organization, Let’s Fix This, like any other newsmaker.