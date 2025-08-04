Guthrie cat cafe is for coffee, boba tea and addressing stray animal overpopulation

When 19-year-old Nicky Teague gets an idea, there’s no stopping her. She wanted to open a business and help her town of Guthrie, Oklahoma.

She began brainstorming for her entrepreneurial enterprise in December. She eventually landed on the notion of a place to help rescued cats get adopted.

“I love cats. I love Guthrie,” she said, “and there's definitely a bad stray cat problem. We have a lot of rescues. We have a lot of support from Guthrie, and I thought this was the perfect place.”

Six months later, she and her team opened Meow & Mocha Cat Cafe in May. Her “team,” Nicky said, is her family in this lion-leap of faith.

“I remember calling my mom the same day that I came up with that (idea),” she said. “I was like, ‘Am I crazy, Mom?’ She said, ‘Let's do it!’”

Abigail Siatkowski / KOSU Nicky Teague’s pet project, Meow & Mocha Cat Cafe, is the “result of what happens when a young, business-minded cat lover grows up,” says her mom Madelyn Teague.

Nicky saved all the money she could from her job as a restaurant manager. She said that work experience was intimidating as an 18-year-old managing people older than herself. But it helped her understand what it took to make a business succeed.

Nicky’s parents gave her the old farm truck to use as collateral on a personal bank loan.

Her mom, Madelyn, is a professional photographer and the business’s marketing manager.

“Every bit of free time that we've had, we've been up here painting,” she said. “My husband built the entire cafe-counter system. Everything to turn this from a sports museum into a cafe.”

Abigail Siatkowski / KOSU Nicky Teague recruits her brother Chris as manager of the café. Her fiancé, Ian White, also helps out. She credits her family's support in creating Meow & Mocha from an idea to opening a brick-and-mortar storefront within six months. “I feel like that was the only way that I could have made it work,” Nicky says.

Nicky worked to learn all she could about being a business owner.

“I remember bouncing from office to office, talking to everyone from tourism to marketing to everything,” she said, “and just saying, ‘How do I do it? How do I do it right?’ Everyone was super supportive.”

“She seemed to have pretty much her mind set,” said Dan Kassik, Guthrie’s planning director, “and was looking to say, ‘I want to do this. I'm going to make it work,’ and went for it, which I think in business that's what's necessary. I always get excited when I see young people who want to venture in, especially, their own business.”

Coffee with curious cats

It’s natural to give a sly side-eye about the sanitary conditions of serving food in the company of cats.

“My mind went to, literally, the cats roaming all over the place and people trying to drink coffee or eat food,” Kassik said. “She explained to me what was going on, and it made a lot more sense.”

The cats do not roam in the cafe. A wall with glass doors separates the front from the cat area in the back, where coffees and boba teas are allowed.

“It's considered a retail space,” Nicky said. “It's not even considered a restaurant. We just offer the boba on the side with your elaborate cat lounge visit.”

It’s the largest cat cafe in the state. In the 2,600-square-foot space, more than 1,700 square feet are dedicated to the cats.

Visitors pay an hourly fee to hang out with the kitties, and everyone entering the cat lounge gets a short orientation and must sign a waiver.

Small tubes of lickable cat treats are available for purchase to attract more kitties to your corner. It’s the only food allowed in the lounge.

Sally Verrando / KOSU On the cafe side, there's no charge to linger on the vintage red sofa in the conversation nook. You can get a coffee or boba tea with a cake pop in the shape of a cat paw.

Nicky said she already has expansion plans. She’s adding a “Build-a-Boba” menu for customizing drinks.

She also wants to introduce cat attendants, or “cat-tendants,” to help monitor activity in the cat lounge. Right now, rescue-group volunteers come in regularly to check on their cats.

Where the cats come from

Three nonprofit rescue groups contribute adoptable cats to Meow & Mocha. All adoption fees go to the organizations to cover medical, food and care expenses.

Edmond-based Happy Hounds Animal Rescue , along with Sandy’s Sanctuary and Helping Community Paws and Claws , both in Guthrie, provide rescued cats that have been vetted, quarantined, and are healthy and ready for adoption.

“We are just a public foster for the rescue,” Nicky said. “We're a way to highlight their own animals.”

Meow & Mocha is also a place for kitties to adapt to human interactions. Visitors can come in to play, not just to adopt.

“Every day that (the cats) stay in here, they're able to socialize, and they get more adjusted,” Nicky said.

Abigail Siatkowski / KOSU Amanda from Oregon visits Meow & Mocha on a trip to Guthrie on June 13, 2025. She says it's her first time going to a cat cafe.

Lisa New, founder of Helping Community Paws and Claws, helps out frequently at Meow & Mocha. More than half of the residents in the cat lounge are from her nonprofit rescue.

New rescues abandoned or stray cats from the street, local shelters and animal hoarding cases. She gets them to the vet, rehabilitates them and ensures their health before putting them up for adoption. The most extreme cases — the cats with chronic health conditions that no one would want to take on — have a permanent home on her 40-acre farm.

Sally Verrando / KOSU Lisa New is the founder of Helping Community Paws and Claws and contributes adoptable cats to Meow & Mocha. “I love Lisa,” Nicky said. “She’s really, really involved in Guthrie. She does so much work for animal welfare. By the end of the day, she's popping in and saying, ‘I got you.’ She does my litter, my water, my food, everything. She does so much.”

She also cares for feral colonies. She said her nonprofit has helped at least 1,500 cats in the past six years with the trap-neuter-release system or TNR. New said she’s brought in 40 trapped feral cats at a time for spaying or neutering. She often recruits local mobile vet services to visit underserved rural areas.

New said she makes sure TNR cats are also treated for fleas, ticks and worms. Then she returns them to where she found them. With property owners’ permission, she sets up feeding and watering stations and shelters.

“Because they get into trash cans,” she said, “and they’re just asking for help. They’ll spray their territory, usually in a neighbor’s yard. They use their litter boxes because they’re very clean animals. So they’ll use people’s gardens. That’s why a lot of people don’t like kitty cats.”

She said she takes care of feral communities to help cats and people peacefully coexist. She wants to educate people on kinder treatment to stray cats.

Dr. Kimberly Carter has been a veterinarian for 35 years. She is a clinical assistant professor in shelter medicine and junior surgery at Oklahoma State University. She said the OSU veterinary teaching hospital works with rescue groups to spay and neuter an average of 13 to 16 shelter pets a day.

A TNR cat has the tip of its left ear slightly notched as an indication it has been spayed or neutered. Dr. Carter said it’s a universal identifier used around the world.

“We call that a tip of honor,” New said. “That lets me know they've been fixed.”

Some of the cats at Meow & Mocha have clipped ears. They’re abandoned or lost pets that ended up living wild. New said many cats on the street were once owned.

“That's how it starts,” she said. “A very nice, friendly house cat can turn feral very quickly when it's out of its environment.”

Sally Verrando / KOSU Diva, a calico, naps undisturbed in the cat lounge at Meow & Mocha. The top of her left ear is clipped to indicate she's been spayed.

New is a rescuer, but said she’s not a sanctuary equipped to take in strays from people looking to hand over foundling and surrendered animals.

Animal rescue is expensive with medical, food and care costs.

“I'm paid zero money from my nonprofit, so I have to work a day job to pay for everything,” said New, a professional pet groomer for more than 40 years.

This year’s fundraiser brought in $13,000. But she said the money is quickly spent on the health and safety of Logan County’s stray cat population.

Almost 700,000 cats and dogs were euthanized nationwide in 2023, according to the national database Shelter Animals Count .

“There's literally a solution to the problem, a very simple one,” she said. “Fix your pets. Have them spayed and neutered. They live happier, longer lives.”

From rejected to accepted

Nicky said she has a few male cats at Meow & Mocha that sometimes start fights. But usually they’re not major squabbles.

Gabber was an exception. He is the oldest resident at the cat cafe — at least 13 years old, based on his microchip. He arrived at the cat lounge in a fighting mood.

“He came in the day before we opened,” Nicky said, “and he was super mean, super grumpy. I mean, the grumpiest guy you've ever met. He would walk around, picking fights with everyone. It was really, really stressful.”

Abigail Siotkowski / KOSU Gabber is the oldest cat at Meow & Mocha, receiving a microchip 13 years ago. He spent much of his life in the wild at Lake Hefner but is adjusting to the comforts of indoor living. He likes chin rubs. He doesn’t like nosey cats that get in his personal space.

After a couple of months living at Meow & Mocha, Gabber’s become more cat-friendly.

“Compared to where he started being a feral cat to now, I mean, he's done great things,” Nicky said.

Gabber was rescued at Lake Heffner, where she suspects he was dumped.

“A lot of people dump (animals) because they think that they're gonna get taken care of,” she said, “but it's just not okay.”

New said an abandoned animal is “going to die a slow, horrible death. They're domesticated. They're used to us feeding them and loving them and caring for them. They don't know what to do.”

Dr. Carter and New agree the best solution to prevent “oops litters” is to spay and neuter pets . But affordability and accessibility are tough issues to overcome in some areas. Low- or no-cost programs and mobile vet services have helped.

“In Oklahoma, we really have a strong need for more access to spay-neuter,” Dr. Carter said. “The number one killer of dogs and cats in the United States is unwantedness and overpopulation.”

Inspiration comes on little cat feet

On a dark night at a San Antonio gas station off the highway, a shadowy figure darted from the gas tanks across the parking lot to a grassy area.

Nicky whipped around her borrowed pickup truck from the McDonald’s drive-through at the station. The tiny black bundle of fur with blue-green eyes had scurried under a light pole’s concrete pedestal. There was just enough room for it to squeeze underneath.

Lying flat on the ground and reaching her arm all the way under, Nicky finally grabbed the critter.

Nicky Teague / Courtesy of Meow & Mocha This is the tiny kitten Nicky rescued from a San Antonio gas station parking lot. She drove around the neighborhood to see if its littermates needed help but found none. She brought the kitten home to Oklahoma on the train from San Antonio and named it Jinx.

“I scoop it up, and I throw it in my shirt. It's a cat, and it pees all over me,” she said. “It was horrible. She or he's screaming at the top of his lungs. I go back to where I was staying, and I call my mom.”

That was about three years ago, when Nicky was a junior in high school, right after she failed to convince her mother to start a cat rescue sanctuary on their family farm in Oklahoma.

Her mom, Madelyn, reluctantly agreed to take in the kitten but only if it was female. Nicky said they were not a cat family. Madelyn thought a female cat would be easier to manage.

Nicky told her she was 99% sure the kitten was female.

“So we go on this 13-hour train ride back home from San Antonio,” she said. She paid extra to bring the cat on the train. She brought a small catio enclosure and a Tupperware container for a litter box.

Three weeks later, they learned “she” was a he.

Her mom was not pleased, Nicky said, but Jinx was already part of the family.

“He picked me, for sure, because I don't know how I scooped him up,” she said. ‘I don't know how I saw him. It was the right place, right time.”

A ‘clowder’ of cats

Sally Verrando / KOSU Jinx, Nicky's rescued cat, is three years old now. He's a permanent resident and an ambassador cat at Meow & Mocha.

Jinx and Nicky’s other two cats, Tweak and Tiaga, are Meow & Mocha’s permanent residents and ambassador cats — the only ones not up for adoption.

In the lounge, a clowder or group of cats stares up at the video wall featuring colorful, fluttering birds and scurrying squirrels.

Spike, a gray and white eight-month-old, tail erect, darts through the room, deftly dodging obstacles in a moment of the “zoomies.”

A rhythmic sound of claws rip-rip-ripping fabric on one of the many sofas lining the walls comes from somewhere in the cavernous room.

“A lot of these pieces were already loved on by animals when I got them,” Nicky said. “I thrifted all of it because it was all coming out of my pocket. I know I'm going to have to throw out all this stuff in about six months, and I'm perfectly okay with that,” she said, “because this is their home.”

Meow & Mocha has received donations from Arizona to New Jersey, she said. She's grateful for such widespread support.

“These cats know how to use a litter box, are good with kids,” Nicky said. “These cats don't have problems in a home. They love people, and they want to be around people and other cats. Once they're spayed and neutered and up to date on vaccines, they need to be in a home.”

Meow & Mocha can foster up to 35 cats. Since she opened in May, patrons have adopted at least 15 cats.

“I'm really proud to be able to give these kitty cats homes,” Nicky said.

“I'm excited to see where she goes,” Madelyn said about her daughter. “I mean, at 19, that's quite the undertaking to take on a business of this size. I'm just really proud of her.”

Meow & Mocha Cat Cafe, she said, “is just the result of what happens when a young, business-minded cat lover grows up.”

Meow & Mocha Cat Cafe, 315 W. Oklahoma Ave., Guthrie, Oklahoma. Open six days a week, closed on Tuesdays.