KOSU engineer Bob Buford dies at 78

KOSU | By Ryan LaCroix
Published July 31, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
KOSU contract engineer Bob Buford (left) talks through equipment processes with KOSU Digital Project Manager Terry Farris and KOSU Chief Engineer Ken Boyd at the 107.5 FM KOSN tower site in August 2024.
Ryan LaCroix
/
KOSU
KOSU contract engineer Bob Buford (left) talks through equipment processes with KOSU Digital Project Manager Terry Farris and KOSU Chief Engineer Ken Boyd at the 107.5 FM KOSN tower site in August 2024.

Robert ‘Bob’ Buford, a telecommunications technician and longtime KOSU contract engineer, died Friday at the age of 78.

Buford was born just north of the Oklahoma state line in Caney, Kansas, but was raised and lived most of his life in Bartlesville.

Following military service in the U.S. Army Reserve during the Vietnam War, Buford worked for Southwestern Bell for 35 years. After retirement in 2000, he continued working with ConocoPhillips, Motorola Radio Company and KOSU.

He began contract work with KOSU in 2013, specifically at the station’s 107.5 FM KOSN tower site in Nowata County and 107.3 FM translator site in Bixby/Tulsa.

Working alongside KOSU engineers Dan Schroeder and Ken Boyd, Buford helped maintain equipment and troubleshoot issues at both sites. He was also instrumental in helping to install KOSU’s 94.9 FM translator in Ponca City in 2015.

KOSU contract engineer Bob Buford mounts an antenna to the side of a water tower in Ponca City in 2015.
Dan Schroeder
/
KOSU
KOSU contract engineer Bob Buford mounts an antenna to the side of a water tower in Ponca City in 2015.

Using the call sign W5RAB, Buford was a longtime ham radio operator. He was a member of the Bartlesville and Tulsa Amateur Radio Clubs and involved with the Oklahoma Repeater Society, Inc. for more than 40 years.

Over the past 20 years, Buford helped build and maintain dozens of ham radio repeater systems in Northeast Oklahoma. Those systems strengthened the infrastructure used by volunteer radio operators who aid in early detection of severe storms with the National Weather Service office in Tulsa.

Below, watch Buford’s 2022 presentation on the Northeast Oklahoma Superlink Repeater System.

There are no services planned at this time, but an obituary for Buford can be found here.

KOSU thanks the Buford family for his many years of service and reliable expertise.
Ryan LaCroix
Ryan LaCroix is the Director of Content and Audience Development for KOSU.
Related Content