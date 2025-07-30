Northern Oklahoma elected official accused of stealing cows

Shane Jones serves as chairman for the Kay County Board of Commissioners, where he represents Ponca City and the surrounding area.

The 36-year-old was sworn in at the beginning of 2023, and his term lasts through next year.

In the meantime, he faces charges of stealing at least nine cows and branding them as his own. According to the office of Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, investigators say Jones was hired to move the cows in question for an auction house earlier this year.

A grand jury indicted Jones this week , formally charging him with ten felony counts for the alleged cow theft. Jones has not been convicted, but he is accused of one count of larceny of livestock and nine counts of branding with intent to defraud. Each of those ten charges is punishable by 3-10 years in prison. The more serious larceny charge also carries a fine of up to $500,000.

"Cattle theft is a serious crime that undermines Oklahoma's agricultural industry," Drummond said in a statement. "We aren’t afraid to vigorously prosecute those who steal livestock, regardless of their position in the community."

The indictment says the cows belonged to another elected official, Jeff Schieber. He is the president of the Newkirk Board of Education in northern Kay County.

According to court records, Jones is out on $10,000 bond and due in court Aug. 8.