© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Defunded, but not defeated.
We're not going anywhere. Your support keeps us focused on delivering trustworthy news and independent music. Start a monthly donation to KOSU today.
DONATE NOW

Northern Oklahoma elected official accused of stealing cows

KOSU | By Graycen Wheeler
Published July 30, 2025 at 11:49 AM CDT
Shane Jones poses with a Kay County District 1 sign.
Kay County Board of Commissioners
Shane Jones poses with a Kay County District 1 sign.

A Kay County Commissioner faces possible jail time and heavy fines after being accused of cattle rustling.

Shane Jones serves as chairman for the Kay County Board of Commissioners, where he represents Ponca City and the surrounding area.

The 36-year-old was sworn in at the beginning of 2023, and his term lasts through next year.

In the meantime, he faces charges of stealing at least nine cows and branding them as his own. According to the office of Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, investigators say Jones was hired to move the cows in question for an auction house earlier this year.

A grand jury indicted Jones this week, formally charging him with ten felony counts for the alleged cow theft. Jones has not been convicted, but he is accused of one count of larceny of livestock and nine counts of branding with intent to defraud. Each of those ten charges is punishable by 3-10 years in prison. The more serious larceny charge also carries a fine of up to $500,000.

"Cattle theft is a serious crime that undermines Oklahoma's agricultural industry," Drummond said in a statement. "We aren’t afraid to vigorously prosecute those who steal livestock, regardless of their position in the community."

The indictment says the cows belonged to another elected official, Jeff Schieber. He is the president of the Newkirk Board of Education in northern Kay County.

According to court records, Jones is out on $10,000 bond and due in court Aug. 8.

Sign up for The KOSU Daily newsletter!

Get the latest Oklahoma news in your inbox every weekday morning.

* indicates required
Tags
Local News Ponca Citylivestockrural issues
Graycen Wheeler
Graycen Wheeler is a reporter covering water issues at KOSU.
See stories by Graycen Wheeler
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content