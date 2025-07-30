© 2025 KOSU
Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative.

Judge rejects stay for 'Muscogee v. Kunzweiler' amidst 'Stitt v. Tulsa' question

KOSU | By Katie Hallum (ᏧᏟ)
Published July 30, 2025 at 5:10 AM CDT
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler testified in front of lawmakers at the Capitol in April 2025.
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler testified in front of lawmakers at the Capitol in April 2025.

Muscogee v. Kunzweiler asks the same question as Tulsa v. O’Brien on a federal level: can the state prosecute tribal members on reservation land even if they’re not members of that tribe?

According to the original case in the state court, the answer is yes.

The Muscogee Creek Nation is challenging this answer through Muscogee v. Kunzweiler. The lawsuit involves Cherokee citizen Dallas Stites, who was caught driving under the influence with a child in his car. Stites was pulled over within Tulsa city limits on Muscogee reservation land and prosecuted in state court.

The Muscogee Nation is fighting that decision, positing that their attorneys should have the power to prosecute him.

On July 11, Kunzweiler asked the court to pause the case while Gov. Kevin Stitt’s brother, Keith Stitt, petitions the U.S. Supreme Court to settle the question.

In 2021, Keith Stitt was pulled over by Tulsa law enforcement for speeding on Muscogee reservation. He argued the responding officer lacked jurisdiction to ticket him under McGirt because he’s a Cherokee citizen.

The judge denied Kunzweiler’s request last Thursday, saying that because the U.S. Supreme Court has yet to accept Stitt’s case, the argument lacks strength.

If Stitt’s case is heard, the outcome could affect the strength of the Muscogee Nation and Tulsa’s recent settlement.

Katie Hallum (ᏧᏟ)
Katie Hallum (ᏧᏟ) covers Indigenous Affairs at KOSU.
See stories by Katie Hallum (ᏧᏟ)
