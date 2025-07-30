Judge rejects stay for 'Muscogee v. Kunzweiler' amidst 'Stitt v. Tulsa' question

According to the original case in the state court , the answer is yes.

The Muscogee Creek Nation is challenging this answer through Muscogee v. Kunzweiler. The lawsuit involves Cherokee citizen Dallas Stites, who was caught driving under the influence with a child in his car. Stites was pulled over within Tulsa city limits on Muscogee reservation land and prosecuted in state court.

The Muscogee Nation is fighting that decision, positing that their attorneys should have the power to prosecute him.

On July 11, Kunzweiler asked the court to pause the case while Gov. Kevin Stitt’s brother, Keith Stitt, petitions the U.S. Supreme Court to settle the question.

In 2021, Keith Stitt was pulled over by Tulsa law enforcement for speeding on Muscogee reservation. He argued the responding officer lacked jurisdiction to ticket him under McGirt because he’s a Cherokee citizen.

The judge denied Kunzweiler’s request last Thursday, saying that because the U.S. Supreme Court has yet to accept Stitt’s case, the argument lacks strength .