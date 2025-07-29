Walters says story of nude images on his television is a ‘coordinated attack’

Walters accused State Board of Education members of lying about the alleged incident, calling the reports a “coordinated attack.”

He also questioned if the members, who Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed earlier this year, were instructed to lie.

“These board members have a lot to answer for, and so does the governor of the state of Oklahoma. Did he direct these board members to lie about me? Did he direct his board members to go in and disrupt everything in these board meetings?” Walters said. “(The board members) should resign immediately in disgrace for the lies that they've told.”

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He then threatened people who spread the rumors.

“The lies will have consequences. Those individuals that tried to assassinate my character and print and publish things that are demonstrably false and provably false … will be hearing from us and all of Oklahomans very, very soon,” Walters said.

One reporter asked Walters if the allegations of the images were untrue and if the TV was capable of showing them. Walters responded by saying it was a cable TV and that the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office told him no devices were connected. He then said it “put the issue to bed.”

However, the sheriff’s office is still investigating the incident, according to its Facebook page . It launched the investigation Monday .

State Board of Education members Ryan Deatherage and Becky Carson said they saw images of naked women from Walters’ TV during a board meeting last Thursday.

Carson said she demanded the TV be turned off. Walters then allegedly struggled to turn it off. Carson and Deatherage said Walters proceeded with the meeting without acknowledging the incident.

Another member, Chris VanDenhende, said his back was to the TV, but he said Walters appeared “shaken” afterwards.