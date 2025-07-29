Oklahoma Maltese breeder faces 408 counts of animal cruelty

Law enforcement officers, state officials and animal rescue teams removed the dogs from Add Love Pets, LLC, where they were being kept in a roughly 50-foot by 50-foot building next to a grocery store.

Add Love Pets has been registered with the state of Oklahoma since 2007, and under the ownership of a man named Jerry Hine since 2013.

Hine has been charged with 408 felony counts of cruelty to animals , each punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and a prison sentence of up to 5 years. Hine is 84 years old.

The charges allege he kept more than 400 dogs in the small space, with feces on the floor and high levels of ammonia.

“Hine allowed us inside his business for an inspection,” arresting Stroud Police Officer Christian Martin wrote in a sworn affidavit available from the Oklahoma State Courts Network . “Prior to entry, Hine openly stated to [Stroud Police Chief Clint] Gaylord that it was going to be the worst he had ever seen.”

During his arrest, Hine allegedly asked Gaylord to kill him rather than take the dogs, according to Martin’s affidavit.

Hine was booked at the Lincoln County Jail on July 14. About a week later, a district court judge ordered Hine to be transported to Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman for a mental health evaluation.

Because Hine has not surrendered custody of the dogs, they are not available for adoption. The Humane Society of Tulsa and local rescues are caring for them during the legal proceedings.