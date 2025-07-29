Man who funded Vinita theme park concept sues developers, claiming fraud

Attorneys Amelia Fogleman and Joseph Lang from Tulsa law firm GableGotwals filed the litigation on behalf of Gene Bicknell, 92, a businessman whose resume lists him as the founder of five companies, including the “world’s largest Pizza Hut franchisee.”

They accuse three defendants – Richard Silanskas Jr., Stephen Hedrick and Larry Wilhite – of running a “criminal enterprise” that manipulated Bicknell into offering more than $60 million for the proposed $2.5 billion project in Vinita.

Most of the allegations are against Wilhite and Silanskas, who the lawyers say defrauded Bicknell by impersonating God and religious figures through hundreds of electronic messages.

“Silanskas and Wilhite made Gene believe that God Himself was commanding Gene to infuse ever more cash into the project and to trust them completely with its management,” the lawsuit reads. “For years, those electronic messages preyed upon Gene’s devout Christian faith and admonished Gene to obey ‘God’s’ will without doubts or second-guessing.”

Those messages instructed Bicknell to follow the directions of Wilhite and Silanskas by funding the project, according to the suit.

“TRUST THEM COMPLETELY AND AVOID INSERTING ANY DISTRACTIONS OR DOUBTFUL QUESTIONS,” a message reportedly reads.

Bicknell’s lawyers say he believed the messages were coming from God.

“This is God’s plan. Not mine,” Bicknell reportedly told a friend. “He has laid it on me.”

The suit argues Silanskas and Wilhite used the Biblical concept of a “triune” – such as a “Holy Trinity” – to convince Bicknell to divide ownership of the park evenly between them despite their lack of financial investment.

“I have a connection with God. He has chosen a triune with me and my two associates. I am undeserving and humbled,” an email reportedly reads.

Other messages were sent by an email account from a fictional “Sister Catherine,” the attorneys say. That account allegedly told Bicknell to withstand “demonic attacks” from critics, including family members.

By late 2023, he texted the pair he was bankrupt.

“No where to go. I’m basically broke. If this goes on without revenue. I’m bankrupt just letting you know. I’m still positive of this happening but I can’t do it any more,” Bicknell wrote.

Bicknell’s attorneys argue Silanskas and Wilhite believed he was a billionaire. His website says he’s a multi-millionaire.

History of the project

American Heartland Theme Park was announced two years ago to open in 2026. It was planned to measure 1,000 acres and feature a related RV park intended to open this year. Developers claimed it would rival Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom Theme Park.

The project has seen several delays that pushed its planned completion back by years. Last year, developers said the park would open in 2029 following reports of financial trouble , increased costs and doubts cast by analysts .

As of July, the park’s website no longer functions, nor does the RV park’s . The land also remains empty, with the exception of some signage, fencing and other minor developments.

The lawsuit says the park “failed.”

The mayor of Vinita recently told the Tulsa World he “still think(s) something is going to happen.”

The defendants

Bicknell founded the Mansion Theatre, a large entertainment venue in Branson, Missouri. He hired Wilhite, a preacher, to manage the theater for more than two decades.

Wilhite served as the Chief Operating officer for American Heartland, while Hedrick was an executive producer. They left the project , along with its managing company, Mansion Entertainment, a few months ago.

Mansion Entertainment’s website , which is listed on the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce , is inoperable. Bicknell has published music to YouTube since 2010 that lists Mansion Entertainment as the copyright holder .

Bicknell appointed Silanskas as the executive producer for the Mansion Theatre after Wilhite introduced them.