‘Clerical error’ creates hard feelings between Oklahoma County commissioners

Commissioner Myles Davidson said Juneteenth will make it onto Oklahoma County’s list of holidays next year, despite claims he purposely excluded it from Wednesday morning’s board meeting agenda.

“We have not omitted anything. There's been no vote,” Davidson said.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Commissioner Jason Lowe sent out a press release admonishing Davidson for placing a resolution “to remove” Juneteenth from the 2026 county calendar.

“I am shocked,” Lowe said. “This holiday is crucial not just for African Americans but for all Americans as we continue our journey toward social justice and equality. Juneteenth represents a significant moment in our history, and I intend to oppose this resolution. I urge the public to join me at the meeting tomorrow. This agenda item does not reflect the values of Oklahoma County.”

Juneteenth is not one of the ten holidays included on the agenda, but Davidson said it was nothing more than a “clerical error.”

“It's a starting point,” Davidosn said. “That's all it is. This is nothing more than a starting point.”

Davidson told KOSU he approved last year’s holiday calendar, which included Juneteenth, and was already poised to recommend it be included next year.

“The county clerk has reached out about it,” Davidson said. “I've actually had conversations with our employees here at the county, and they've asked to observe it. And I was like, ‘great. If nobody else offers the amendment, I'll offer the amendment.’”

Davidson said Commissioner Lowe did not reach out to him about his concerns.

“This is county government,” he said. “This is not a place for him to do his political gamesmanship. We do not conduct business this way. If he would like to stay a representative, and, you know, chase media and stand in front of cameras, I suggest he goes back to the Capitol.”

Lowe’s press release was met with calls to action from community members, including Rev. Derrick Scobey, who is a pastor at the Ebenezer Baptist Church and a member of the local jail trust.

“Why do we have to beg and plead to have the Juneteenth holiday recognized in Oklahoma County,” said Scobey. “There’s too much stuff that’s happened over the last 12 months.”

Scobey recommended people show up in “massive numbers” to the county commission meeting to dispute the omission.

Jabee Williams, a local rapper and activist, also spoke out in reaction to Lowe’s claims.

“Let’s show up together. Every voice matters. Every seat filled sends a message: We remember. We honor. We won’t let this be erased,” Williams said in a post on Facebook.

Lowe declined an interview request. In another press release sent about an hour after the first, he said he’d introduce a motion to add Juneteenth during Wednesday’s meeting.

Davidson was critical of the entire episode.

“This is just doing nothing but grandstanding and fearmongering amongst the public,” Davidson said. “And it's… a gross disservice to his constituents and the public.