Southern Oklahoma tribe sues town over threats to shut off water to casino

Casino Oklahoma, under the tribe’s business Lenape Oklahoma LLC, operates on federal trust land located within the town’s boundaries. But Hinton officials claim the tribe must pay local taxes to the city.

The tribe states in the lawsuit that because the casino is on trust land, local ordinances do not apply to the casino and therefore the threats are without legal basis.

Additionally, the Delaware Nation said in 2012 they came to an agreement with the municipality to make a payment in lieu of taxes.

This agreement expired in 2018, but in 2024 Hinton said they would continue to offer water and sewage services to the casino pending further review.

In June, the tribe received a letter from the Hinton Public Works Authority Board of Trustees that their water services would be shut off on August 1 unless the tribe agreed to pay taxes to the city.

In the lawsuit, the Delaware Nation is seeking a restraining order and preliminary injunction against the city, alleging that it has violated the nation's sovereign rights and threatened the operations of the casino.