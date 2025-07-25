Oklahoma finalizes purchase of state's last privately-owned prison

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections finalized the purchase of the state’s last private prison Friday morning, after concerns about its safety continued to surface.

Operations, staffing and programming at the more than 2,000-bed facility in Lawton are now the responsibility of the state agency, instead of the private company, The GEO Group, which has owned the prison since 1998.

Renamed the Red Rock Correctional Center, the prison is the newest in the agency’s system by an average of 54 years, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. It’s also the largest correctional facility in the state and houses more than 10% of Oklahoma’s prison population.

The $312 million purchase was approved by the legislature and signed into law by Gov.ernor Kevin Stitt. It included all facility assets, except vehicles and weapons, as well as 400 acres of nearby vacant land. About $238 million for the purchase came from the state’s Revenue Stabilization Fund, with the remaining $74 million from the General Revenue Fund.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections called Lawton the state’s most violent prison when contract negotiations with The GEO Group grew contentious last year. Its reputation had become increasingly colored by stories of murders behind prison walls and allegations of insufficient medical care.

The department said the purchase is a “significant milestone” for Oklahoma.

“Now we get to bring that second chance mindset to those in custody in Lawton. I look forward to the positive changes that the Department of Corrections will implement there,” Stitt said in a press release announcing the purchase’s close.

The executive chairman of GEO, George C. Zoley, said the money from the purchase will be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes. The Florida-based company still owns correctional facilities throughout the country, with a total of more than 52,000 beds.

“Our Management Team and Board of Directors remain focused on the disciplined allocation of capital to enhance long-term value for our shareholders,” Zoley said in a release.