© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated.
Despite a valiant effort by KOSU listeners and public media supporters nationwide, Congress has voted to rescind funds for public media.
Here's how you can help

Oklahoma County judge denies bond for Richard Glossip

KOSU | By Sierra Pfeifer
Published July 23, 2025 at 6:13 PM CDT
Longtime death row inmate Richard Glossip is led out of an Oklahoma County courtroom on Monday, June 9.
Sierra Pfeifer
/
KOSU
Longtime death row inmate Richard Glossip is led out of an Oklahoma County courtroom on Monday, June 9.

Former death row inmate Richard Glossip will remain in jail while he awaits a third trial in his high-profile murder case, according to Oklahoma County court records.

His request to be released on bond was denied by District Judge Heather Coyle late Wednesday. Glossip’s attorneys had asked the judge to release him on a personal recognizance bond in June.

Corbin Brewster, one of Glossip’s lawyers, told the judge Glossip has been on good behavior for the past three decades in prison and isn’t a flight risk.

“He’s not going anywhere,” Brewster said.

Glossip, now 62 years old, was twice convicted and sentenced to death for the 1997 killing of Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese. Earlier this year, both his conviction and death sentence were thrown out by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Despite Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s support for the conviction being overturned, he said the state plans to retry Glossip — this time, without the death penalty.

During his time in prison, Glossip has eaten his “last meal” three times and been scheduled to be executed nine times.

In 2015, moments before his scheduled lethal injection, prison officials learned one of the drugs they received to carry out the procedure didn’t match state guidelines. The error led to a six-year moratorium on executions in Oklahoma. Throughout the process, Glossip has maintained his innocence.

Sign up for The KOSU Daily newsletter!

Get the latest Oklahoma news in your inbox every weekday morning.

* indicates required
Tags
Local News Richard Glossip
Sierra Pfeifer
Sierra Pfeifer is a reporter covering mental health and addiction at KOSU.
See stories by Sierra Pfeifer
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content