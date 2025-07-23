© 2025 KOSU
Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative.

Native American cuisine restaurant in Broken Arrow to close

KOSU | By Thomas Pablo
Published July 23, 2025 at 5:10 AM CDT
Google Street View

Nātv, one of the few Native restaurants in Oklahoma, will close its current location in Broken Arrow on Friday night.

The restaurant’s owner, chef Jacque Siegfried, announced the closure on Facebook. She wrote the eatery’s lease will expire by the end of the month. But she said the business will relocate.

“Rest assured, we will remain active as we search for a new home,” Siegfried wrote. “... While it's bittersweet, we are incredibly grateful for the support, friendships, and growth we've experienced here.”

Siegfried said Nātv will attend the Tulsa State Fair, along with pop-up events and powwows.

Nātv opened in Broken Arrow in April 2022. Siegfried, a Shawnee citizen, started the business to provide Native American cuisine in the Tulsa Metropolitan area. The restaurant uses locally-sourced ingredients, according to its website.

Before running Nātv, Siegfried worked as a chef for multiple restaurants across Tulsa and Broken Arrow.

She was also a 2024 James Beard Awards semifinalist for the best chef in the southwest, which included 20 nominees from Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada and Oklahoma. The annual awards ceremony honors dozens of chefs and restaurateurs considered among the most prestigious in the country.

Tags
Local News Indigenous peoplesfoodBroken Arrow
Thomas Pablo
Thomas Pablo is a summer intern at KOSU as part of the Inasmuch Foundation's Community Fellowship Class.
See stories by Thomas Pablo
