Native American cuisine restaurant in Broken Arrow to close

The restaurant’s owner, chef Jacque Siegfried, announced the closure on Facebook . She wrote the eatery’s lease will expire by the end of the month . But she said the business will relocate.

“Rest assured, we will remain active as we search for a new home,” Siegfried wrote. “... While it's bittersweet, we are incredibly grateful for the support, friendships, and growth we've experienced here.”

Siegfried said Nātv will attend the Tulsa State Fair, along with pop-up events and powwows.

Nātv opened in Broken Arrow in April 2022. Siegfried, a Shawnee citizen, started the business to provide Native American cuisine in the Tulsa Metropolitan area . The restaurant uses locally-sourced ingredients, according to its website .

Before running Nātv, Siegfried worked as a chef for multiple restaurants across Tulsa and Broken Arrow.