Federal funding for public media has been eliminated.
Despite a valiant effort by KOSU listeners and public media supporters nationwide, Congress has voted to rescind funds for public media.
Here's how you can help
Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative.

Muscogee Supreme Court: Freedmen are entitled to citizenship

KOSU | By Katie Hallum (ᏧᏟ)
Published July 23, 2025 at 5:05 PM CDT
Freedmen descendants and supporters gather outside Muscogee Nation District Court on Thursday.
Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band -Black Creeks
/
Facebook
Freedmen descendants and supporters gather outside Muscogee Nation District Court on Thursday.

The Muscogee Nation Supreme Court affirmed that individuals who are descendants of formerly enslaved people under the tribe are legal citizens.

The ruling comes after Muscogee Freedmen have repeatedly fought for tribal recognition in and out of court alongside descendants from the Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole Nations.

The court ruled the tribe’s “by-blood,” language for citizenship requirements, the basis for denial of Freedmen applications, was unlawful under the 1866 treaty, which granted Freedmen citizenship status, and ruled the citizenship board must act accordingly.

“The matter is remanded to the Appellant, Citizenship Board, who is directed to apply the Treaty of 1866 and issue citizenship to the Respondents, and any other future applicant who is able to establish a lineal descendant on the Creek By Blood Dawes Roll, or the Creek Freedmen Dawes,” the ruling said.

The case was originally heard in September by a Muscogee district court judge, who ruled in favor of Freedmen descendants Rhonda Grayson and Jeff Kennedy. The pair were initially denied citizenship in 2019.

The tribe appealed the decision, throwing the case into the hands of the Muscogee Creek Supreme Court.

The Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band took to social media to celebrate.

“After 46 years of disenfranchisement, we can finally reclaim our birthright as citizens of the Muscogee Creek Nation and honor our ancestors,” the statement said. “All descendants of the Creek Freedmen can now claim their birthright. We pray the ancestors are proud!”

A spokesperson for the tribe said the tribe may request to go back to court.

“We are currently reviewing the order to understand its basis as well as its implications for our processes. It may be necessary to ask for a reconsideration of this order to receive clarity so that we can ensure that we move forward in a legal, constitutional manner.”

The tribe would become the second to grant citizenship to its Freedmen after the Cherokee Nation did so in 2017.

Tags
Local News Muscogee NationMuscogee FreedmenIndigenous peoples
Katie Hallum (ᏧᏟ)
Katie Hallum (ᏧᏟ) covers Indigenous Affairs at KOSU.
See stories by Katie Hallum (ᏧᏟ)
