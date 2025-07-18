© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated.
Despite a valiant effort by KOSU listeners and public media supporters nationwide, Congress has voted to rescind funds for public media.
Here's how you can help
Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative.

Brookings: Native communities in Oklahoma stand to lose $3 billion from proposed funding freeze

KOSU | By Thomas Pablo
Published July 18, 2025 at 5:30 AM CDT
Harold Mendoza
/
Unsplash

Oklahoma’s Native American communities could lose $3 billion in funding for essential services due to the Trump administration’s proposed mass grant freeze, according to a new report.

The report, authored by the think tank Brookings Institution, says Native communities nationwide could lose $24.5 billion in total – temporarily or permanently. Oklahoma would be among the most affected states, ranking only behind Arizona.

The federal government is obligated to issue funding to tribes annually because of treaties and legally binding agreements dating to the United States’ infancy. Since 2018, the U.S. has provided around $93 billion in grants and cooperative agreements for more than 1,700 tribal governments and Native-owned businesses and non-profits, according to Brookings.

In January, Trump’s Office of Management and Budget ordered a halt on all federal grants, throwing trillions of dollars into question.

The administration claimed the freeze would be temporary and would only impact entities that violated executive orders targeting federally-funded diversity programs, climate initiatives and other programs not in line with the Trump White House’s policy agenda.

But the White House quickly rescinded the order, which awaits consideration from a federal appeals court in New York v. Trump. That case will determine whether such executive orders violated federal law. A ruling in Trump’s favor could violate historical treaties, according to Brookings.

“When the federal government withholds funding from Tribes and Native American people, it’s not just a policy change,” the report authors wrote. “It’s a violation of those commitments – putting essential services at risk and undermining Tribal governing capacity.”

Sign up for The KOSU Daily newsletter!

Get the latest Oklahoma news in your inbox every weekday morning.

* indicates required
Tags
Local News executive orderIndigenous peoplestribal compactstribal sovereigntyfederal funding cuts
Thomas Pablo
Thomas Pablo is a summer intern at KOSU as part of the Inasmuch Foundation's Community Fellowship Class.
See stories by Thomas Pablo
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content