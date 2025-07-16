Oklahoma City voters to consider $2.7 billion bond package this fall

The Oklahoma City Council unanimously approved the vote on Tuesday morning . If residents approve, the 2025 bond proposal would provide funding for 547 projects across eleven categories.

Each category will have its own vote, meaning residents will consider different services individually rather than as a full package, according to the city . City officials also say it won’t increase property taxes as it will rely on existing sales tax revenue.

Streets are a major focus of the bond. More than 380 projects, amounting to around $1.35 billion, would cover street widening, rehabilitation and resurfacing projects.

There are 25 sidewalk projects listed under the street category, totaling $35.7 million.

Another $414 million would fund 32 parks and recreation projects. The city’s upcoming multi-purpose arena would receive an additional $50 million for the construction of a second level, increasing its seating capacity from 15,000 to 16,000. The USA Softball complex, including Devon Park, would also receive $35 million for renovations.

Around $175 million would fund economic development and affordable housing.

Other areas include drainage control, fire facilities, public safety facilities, libraries, bridges and traffic systems.

The last bond program, Better Streets, Safer City, was approved by voters in 2017. It considered similar projects over a 10-year period, to the tune of $967 million

Over half of those bond funds – $497 million – prioritized street and sidewalk projects.

According to the city, planners considered more than 6,000 resident suggestions for the 2025 bond program. Public meetings will be held in late summer across the city before the vote.

A 2025 project map from each category is available through the city’s bond website .