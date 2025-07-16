'Labor of love': Northeastern State University gets $2.3 million to train social work grad students

A new effort to strengthen behavioral health services in rural Oklahoma is underway, thanks to a $2.3 million grant awarded to Northeastern State University’s School of Social Work by the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Over the course of four years, the grant will provide $25,000 living stipends for 60 Master of Social Work students during their final semester of school. Selected students will also gain access to evidence-based training and opportunities to attend professional conferences and workshops.

“We want them to enter the workforce with strong clinical skills, a trauma-informed approach, and a deep understanding of the unique needs of the population they serve,” said Eun-Jun Bang, NSU’s social work department chair and MSW program director.

Bang said he hopes the grant will encourage more Oklahoma students to pursue a social work education, ultimately strengthening the state’s number of behavioral health professionals, especially in rural and medically underserved areas.

Currently, the federal government designates all 77 of Oklahoma’s counties as having mental health professional shortages. Oklahoma also has a higher suicide rate than most other states, and it’s increasing faster than the national average. A study by the nonpartisan policy group Healthy Minds found more than half of the Oklahomans who needed mental health treatment in 2022 didn’t get it.

Three years ago, Bang and a team of three NSU professors partnered with local nonprofits and health care organizations to determine how the shortage impacted northeastern Oklahoma. They found unresolved trauma and substance abuse disorders were among the most pressing mental health needs in their community.

The outgrowth of that research was a two-year grant proposal process – that included early mornings and meetings over the holidays.

NSU / Provided NSU School of Social Work faculty Allison Mason, Allen Shamow, Samuel Asante and Eun-Jun Bang make up the university’s team trying to address the behavioral health workforce shortage in rural Oklahoma.

Despite their devotion to the cause, Professor Samuel Asante said he had all but lost hope they’d be picked, given the current uncertainty surrounding many federal grants and recent significant cuts in mental health funding across the country. He said he was surprised when Bang called him with news of the award, but is thrilled they are being given a chance to make a difference.

“Having the opportunity to train students so that they can go back and give back to the community to help their fellow citizens, to help, sometimes even family members who are dealing with the issues of trauma and substance use,” Asante said. “That, to me, is huge.”

To be eligible to receive a stipend and be part of NSU’s newly funded program, social work students will have to maintain a certain GPA, go through a separate application process and express interest in working with rural and Indigenous populations, where provider shortages are the most severe. Bang said preference will be given to those who demonstrate financial need.

Professor Allison Mason, who also helped apply for the grant, said the money students receive is designed intentionally to be a stipend, not a scholarship, so students can focus fully on professional development without the added stress of working multiple jobs or taking on debt.

“That allows them to have more freedom to and more support to go into these very rural communities where it's been hard to place students,” Mason said. “Not because they don't want to, but because they fiscally can't afford to.”

Bang said NSU has received significant support from the local community, partnering with groups like Brockport Research Institute, Cherokee Nation Behavioral Health Services, Family and Children’s Services and Green Country Behavioral Health Services.

“We're not only getting help from our community agencies, we also [will] provide support for those agencies,” he said.

Partnering staff will be able to attend some training at no or reduced cost. And hopefully, credentialed students will become valued members of the same continuum of care after graduation.

“This has truly been a labor of love for the four of us over the past two years,” Mason wrote in an email to the team. “We worked through holidays and early mornings to bring the Rural Recovery and Resilience Social Work Program to life, and we are both deeply grateful and humbled to have received funding for this important initiative."