Choctaw Freedmen criticize tribe's recently passed constitutional amendment

Despite a letter of opposition to the Department of the Interior, Amendment Five removes the need to seek federal approval when making changes to the Choctaw Nation’s constitution. The measure passed with 90 percent of the vote .

The tribe argues the move will “further strengthen the Nation’s ability to make, amend and be governed by its own laws.” The measure eliminates the need for the Choctaw Nation to seek approval from the Department of the Interior when making constitutional amendments.

The Descendants of Freedmen of the Five… Tribes Association (DF5CTA) had opposed the amendment and asked for federal intervention, claiming the measure could be used to further disinclude Choctaw Freedmen.

Choctaw Freedmen Donald Harrison, who was included in the letter, said while he felt the vote was discriminatory, he and other descendants will move forward in their fight for their rights.

“I don't know what all it's going to take to get them to change their mind or position on the subject,” he said. “But, like I said: one foot forward, one day at a time.”

Currently, Choctaw Freedmen are limited in the sovereign rights they receive under the Choctaw Nation — including the right to vote — due to language in their constitution defining citizenship as ‘by blood.’ This includes individuals who are both Freedmen and of mixed tribal ancestry.

Under the 1866 treaty , Freedmen citizens are legally entitled to citizenship under their respective nations. Currently, the Cherokee Nation is the only tribe that grants full rights to the descendants of formerly enslaved people, also known as Freedmen.