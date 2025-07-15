Why did people in Oklahoma get a 'Blue Alert' from Texas last Friday?

The notice highlighted Benjamin Hilal Song, who is allegedly connected to the shooting and injury of an Alvarado police officer . Federal authorities allege he was involved with an assault on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Alvarado, Texas on July 4 that left the officer wounded. Ten people have been charged since for their involvement.

Song is currently among Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitive , with rewards for information ranging up to $10,000. The FBI is also offering $25,000.

A federal warrant was issued on July 9. Oklahomans received warnings on July 11.

Sarah Stewart, Oklahoma Department of Public Safety director of media operations, said the alert was issued after Texas and federal officials asked Oklahoma to do so.

“With the proximity to Oklahoma and the serious threat the suspect posed to public safety, we felt it was prudent to issue the alert,” Stewart said.

Stewart said this is common.

“Issuing an alert as an extension from another state is common with missing endangered, amber and blue alerts. For instance, we have issued amber alerts as extensions from several other states in the past few years,” Stewart said. “Those were issued because of credible information that the suspect or victim was either in Oklahoma or going to be passing through Oklahoma.”

Since 2016, blue alerts have been mandated through an Oklahoma Statute called the “Oklahoma Blue Alert Act.” It requires the state Department of Public Safety to rapidly share information with media outlets after a law enforcement officer has been killed or seriously injured.

According to the law’s criteria, DPS can distribute alerts only when a law enforcement agency has evidence connecting the suspect to the incident and determines they’re a threat. The suspect must be identified by name, have a detailed physical description or have a known vehicle description.

The Oklahoma law states the Commissioner of Public Safety can alert “authorities and entities” in other states if the criteria have been met and verified.