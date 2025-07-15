© 2025 KOSU
'Babies at the Museum' brings Oklahoma City's youngest art enthusiasts closer to masterpieces

KOSU | By Abigail Siatkowski,
Sierra Pfeifer
Published July 15, 2025 at 5:10 AM CDT
Babies and their parents gather to hear Destiny Turbyfill read a picture book written about Ansel Adams and his photography at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art.
Abigail Siatkowski
/
KOSU
The Oklahoma City Museum of Art is welcoming its tiniest visitors for a special Saturday morning program designed just for infants and their parents.

Babies at the Museum invites little ones ages 0-24 months to experience museum galleries with toys, storytime and other activities specifically designed for their age group. The program hosts sessions almost every month, with July’s theme centered on an Ansel Adams photography exhibit.

Destiny Turbyfill is the Educational Programs Coordinator at the museum. When she began her role, restarting Babies at the Museum after its COVID-era pause was a priority. She said she hopes the program can build relationships between the next generation and artists.

“The museum can feel kind of stuffy sometimes so to start that at a young age where they can feel comfortable here … I just feel like that’s really important,” Turbyfill said.

One of the museum’s tiniest guests enjoys his time in its family space before heading to the galleries.
Abigail Siatkowski
/
KOSU
But connections between little ones and art aren’t the only relationships the event fosters. The program also provides a chance for parents to socialize with each other and with their children away from screens, crowds and Oklahoma’s summer heat.

Lily Fullbright found out about the event on Facebook and decided to bring her son, Augustus. She’s a first-time mom who wants to find unique activities for her family, but she said it can sometimes be challenging to locate spaces geared towards parents with young kids.

“I feel like it’s kind of hard, whenever you’re a new parent, to find a group of people with other kids that just want to get together and have your kids interact with each other," Fullbright said.

Program sessions start in the museum’s family space, which offers parents a chance to chat with each other while babies play with an assortment of toys and get to know their new friends. After the attendees are settled in, Turbyfill walks the families through one of the museum’s galleries, offering details about the art to appeal to adult guests. The little ones get to run around and be loud, benefiting from a start time before the museum opens to the public.

Marisa Mohi said she appreciated being able to let her seven-month-old be his silly self, without worrying about disturbing other museum patrons.

“Having this event, it’s really nice, because he can be ridiculously wiggly and happy and scream if he wants because that’s what it’s for,” she said.

Turbyfill said she is going to keep organizing events designed for kids, for a variety of age ranges, so the museum can grow with them.

You can find more information about the program and register here.

Abigail Siatkowski
Abigail Siatkowski is KOSU’s digital producer. She joined the newsroom in August 2024.
Sierra Pfeifer
Sierra Pfeifer is a reporter covering mental health and addiction at KOSU.
