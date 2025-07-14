Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission under ethics investigation

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission approved a motion to pursue prosecution in district court against the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission for alleged financial disclosure rule violations.

In a document, the Ethics Commission officials said in a statement that it has been investigating the campaign finance allegations.

“At its meeting on November 8, 2024, the Commission determined there was reasonable cause to believe violations of Rule 2 may have occurred and authorized a formal investigation,” according to a document.

The Gamefowl Commission is an organization designed “to promote the interest of game fowl owners in Oklahoma,” according to its website accessed through the Internet Archive. In recent years, the commission has pushed to lower the penalties for cockfighting in the state and has donated to legislators’ campaigns.

It's a felony to own, possess, keep or train birds for the intent of cockfighting in the state.

Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission President Anthony Devore did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and an email to the commission could not be delivered.

Recently, animal rights group Animal Wellness Action asked the ethics commission to examine the organization. Last month, the group released videos captured through “undercover investigators,” saying they show commission leaders, Devore and Secretary Blake Pearce, at cockfights in eastern Oklahoma.

“We are pleased that the Ethics Commission is taking this case seriously,” said Kevin Chambers, Oklahoma state director of Animal Wellness Action.