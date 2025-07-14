Oklahoma Ethics Commission settles with former agency head, opens new investigation on lawmaker

The commission is investigating State Rep. Ajay Pittman, D-Oklahoma City, for alleged campaign finance misuse and a breach of contract pertaining to the former lawmaker. It had previously found her in violation of state ethics rules and not fully fulfilling her obligations in a settlement agreement.

According to a public statement , “other reporting inconsistencies” caused the commission to further audit Pittman’s reports. Now, it will look for “any possible remedies.”

Pittman allegedly withdrew almost $18,000 in campaign funds for personal expenditures. The commission also alleges she inaccurately reported $30,000 in contributions in 2020 and $20,000 in contributions during 2022, respectively.

Last May, she signed a settlement agreement that required her to repay $35,000 from her personal funds over three years. This reportedly amounted to full compensation.

But last month, the commission said she failed to pay a full $12,000 that was mandated by May 1. This prompted Oklahoma Ethics Commission Executive Director Lee Anne Bruce Boone to seek prosecution with unanimous commission approval .

At the time, Bruce Boone said she wanted to return the donation money to its original purpose.

“These were very serious allegations … We take that settlement agreement very seriously and feel like it's important to hold anyone accountable in that situation,” Bruce Boone said.

Thursday’s meeting also settled a case against Shelley Zumwalt for alleged conflict of interest violations.

The commission didn’t vote to release the details of the settlement agreement. According to Bruce Boone, it also hasn’t been signed yet. But Zumwalt professes innocence of financial gain.

“Neither my husband nor I financially benefited from the contracts, and there was no finding by the Ethics Commission of any financial gain,” Zumwalt said in a statement.

Zumwalt served as the executive director for the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation, the head of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, and Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Cabinet secretary of tourism, wildlife and heritage.

She resigned from the state government last October.

A few months prior, an audit reported the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services — another agency formerly headed by Zumwalt — mismanaged upwards of $30 million .

The audit also notes OMES contracted Phase 2 , a software company that employed Zumwalt’s husband, for millions of dollars without disclosure from Zumwalt. This occurred during Zumwalt’s tenure at OMES, according to the report.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond then called for Zumwalt’s resignation, saying she was disqualified to handle taxpayer funds. But Zumwalt said she wouldn’t resign at the time.