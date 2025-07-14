Former Oklahoma agency head barred from office for 2 years, fined $20,000 in ethics violation settlement

Shelley Zumwalt signed the agreement with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission last Thursday , which was released this week.

It mandates she must provide $20,000 in compensation, along with proof, within 30 days of signing.

She is also prohibited from holding public office for two years and can not profit from consulting with any state entity. She also can’t lobby for compensation in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission says the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General will not seek criminal prosecution if the terms are met.

A statement provided by OEC Executive Director Lee Anne Bruce Boone says the involvement of the attorney general’s office means the case is legally serious.

“The Commission’s enforcement action serves as a clear warning to all state officials: violations of conflict of interest rules — even if unintentional — will result in meaningful consequences … The sanctions imposed in this case are designed to not only correct past conduct but also prevent future ethical breaches across Oklahoma’s public institutions,” a statement read.

Zumwalt formerly served as the executive director for the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation, the head of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, and Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Cabinet secretary of tourism, wildlife and heritage.

She resigned from the state government last October.

A few months prior, an audit reported the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services — another agency formerly headed by Zumwalt — mismanaged upwards of $30 million .

The audit notes OMES contracted Phase 2 , a software company that employed Zumwalt’s husband, for millions of dollars without disclosure from Zumwalt. This occurred during Zumwalt’s tenure at OMES, according to the report, meaning she allegedly violated a conflict-of-interest rule that prohibits relationships between public responsibilities and private economic interests.

“A reasonable person would question (Zumwalt)’s impartiality when (Zumwalt) engaged in discussions, negotiations and execution of contract(s) between the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission and a company for which her spouse was a vice-president,” the settlement agreement reads.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond then called for Zumwalt’s resignation, saying she was disqualified to handle taxpayer funds. Zumwalt said she wouldn’t resign at the time.

The settlement agreement says Zumwalt admitted she should have recused herself from negotiating with her husband’s company. But she did not admit to intentionally doing so.

Last week, she released a statement stating the same.

“Neither my husband nor I financially benefited from the contracts, and there was no finding by the ethics commission of any financial gain,” Zumwalt wrote.