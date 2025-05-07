© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma Gov. Stitt vetoes eviction timeline extension bill

By Hannah France
Published May 7, 2025 at 4:10 AM CDT
Allan Vega
/
Unsplash

Senate Bill 128 proposed increasing the required amount of time between an eviction trial notice and the court date from a minimum of five days to ten days and a maximum of ten days to 15 days.

In his veto message, Gov. Kevin Stitt said the bill would make it more difficult for landlords to obtain an eviction and that state law already provides adequate due process and notice for tenants.

The bill passed the Senate with a vote of 26 to 19, and moved on to the House where it passed with a vote of 51 to 35.

It was a bipartisan effort — the bill was authored by Senate Minority Leader Julia Kirt and co authored by Republican Representative Daniel Pae.

Despite their efforts, Kirt said it did not pass with a wide enough margin to make a veto override possible.

"His veto message made it really clear that he was really more concerned about landlords' timelines than looking at the urgency of the matter," Kirt said. "We have tons of people getting evicted where we probably could mediate and keep people in their places and also get landlords that back rent." 

Kirt said the issue of ensuring modern protections for Oklahoma tenants will be a "multi-year discussion."

Sign up for The KOSU Daily newsletter!

Get the latest Oklahoma news in your inbox every weekday morning.

* indicates required
Tags
Local News Oklahoma's 2025 legislative sessionevictions
Hannah France
Hannah France is a reporter and producer for KGOU.
See stories by Hannah France
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content