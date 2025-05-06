Oklahoma Republicans propose block on citizenship checks in schools

Republican lawmakers have suggested rejecting a controversial proposal to have Oklahoma public schools ask for proof of U.S. citizenship during enrollment.

The rule has drawn opposition from Gov. Kevin Stitt, advocates within Oklahoma’s Latino community and residents who spoke up against requiring schools to check students’ immigration status. If the rule passes, schools would have to report to the state the number of students they enroll who couldn’t verify their U.S. citizenship or legal residency.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters said he suggested the rule to better account for school resources needed to serve immigrant students, like English learner programs. He said his administration would turn over the collected information to federal authorities, if asked, and would support immigration raids in schools.

Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, filed Senate Joint Resolution 22 on Thursday to make several line-item disapprovals of Walters’ proposed administrative rules from the Oklahoma State Department of Education, including a rejection of the entire immigration measure.

Bergstrom leads the Senate Administrative Rules Committee, and his House counterpart, Rep. Gerrid Kendrix, R-Altus, is a co-author of the resolution.

During a committee meeting Monday, Kendrix said he and Bergstrom worked together to draft the language. He said SJR 22 is one of three Senate resolutions that should reach the House committee “in short order, I hope.”

Each would have to pass a vote by the Senate committee and the full Senate before migrating to the House.

The Senate Administrative Rules Committee is scheduled to meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Bergstrom could not be reached for comment.

Bergstrom and Kendrix’s resolution also would reject a rule that would require all public school teachers to pass a written version of the U.S. Naturalization Test. Both Republicans and Democrats in the House expressed concerns about the rule potentially driving away qualified teachers.

Walters’ office did not return a request for comment.

