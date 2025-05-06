Majority of Oklahomans don't have Real ID ahead of May 7 deadline
Time is running out to get a Real ID before federal enforcement begins on Wednesday.
Service Oklahoma is offering extended hours and weekend appointments.
The agency said as of May 5, the state had a 44% compliance rate.
The Real ID, which has a gold star, will be needed for domestic air travel, entering certain federal buildings and military bases starting May 7.
Service Oklahoma is accommodating Oklahomans who don't yet have a Real ID by extending appointment hours at six locations through Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. this week. Saturday appointments are also available in May.
Locations extending their hours include:
- Chickasha
- Hinton
- Muskogee
- OKC (Classen)
- Stillwater
- Tulsa (Eastgate)
Appointments for afterhour slots must be scheduled in advance.
While enforcement of Real ID goes into effect on Wednesday, people can still apply after that date.