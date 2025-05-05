Seminole Nation breaks ground on transit project after transferring 308 acres into trust

Lewis Johnson is the Chief of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma. He referred to the prospective facility as the “Transit Plaza,” which will house a bus hub, administrative offices, a visitor’s center and a severe storm shelter.

It will be built at what Johnson called a “prime corner location” across the street from Seminole State College and north of Seminole Hospital.

“The topper is that our tribe has always kind of had their eye on it and had hopes of attaining it one day,” Johnson said. “And then I guess just by the providence of the creator, I was in office when I got the phone call. Fortunately, the governing body said, ‘Pursue it.’”

Johnson noted in a Facebook post that the tribe has “changed the internal processes of how the Seminole Nation addresses the fee to trust application.” In an interview with KOSU, he explained that the work changed hands.

“I switched it to a team that actually works with land research,” Johnson said. “Because they were always associated with abstracts and parcels of land and surface rights … we knew that they would be able to move the process along a lot faster.”

Putting the land into trust transfers the title from a federally recognized tribe to the federal government and offers the tribe benefits, such as certain tax credits and discounted leasing rates, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs . Tribal nations govern trust land and it’s generally not subjected to state laws, but federal restrictions do apply.

A small groundbreaking celebration is scheduled for May 15. Johnson said seating is limited.