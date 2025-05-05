El Reno celebrates all things Oklahoma Onion Burger with 800-pound homage

It took about 15 people to pat down hundreds of pounds of hamburger meat on the massive grill.

Ten gallons of shaved onions were scattered on top, and an hour-long wait began.

This massive fried onion burger is part of El Reno’s 37th Fried Onion Burger Day Festival. A celebration that this year also served as a ribbon cutting for a new Route 66 Filling Station. The festival celebrates the famous fried onion burger that originated in the city during the Great Depression.

El Reno Mayor Steve Jensen said about 25,000 to 30,000 people attend the festival annually, leaving a large economic footprint on the city.

“I know a lot of the downtown businesses, the shops and things, it's their biggest day of the year,” Jensen said.

While listening to live music, thousands of people sauntered around the city’s downtown to visit vendors, shops and watch the world’s largest fried onion burger sizzle on a custom-built grill. Hershel Gorham, Lt. Governor for the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, slipped on a pair of gloves to build the patty.

“It brings out a lot of people from the town. It's a community-wide event,” Gorham said. “A lot of people that normally would not come downtown, come downtown.”

1 of 4 — 250503-elreno-onioburgervolunteer.JPG Volunteers at the 37th Annual Fried Onion Burger Day Festival wore shirts designating them as "Very Important Big Burger Prepper(s)." Abigail Siatkowski / KOSU 2 of 4 — 250503-elreno-onionburger.JPG The completed fried onion burger. Abigail Siatkowski / KOSU 3 of 4 — 250504-elreno-fillingstation The newly remodeled Route 66 filling station in El Reno. Abigail Siatkowski / KOSU 4 of 4 — 250503-elreno-stevejensen.JPG El Reno Mayor Steve Jensen speaks to the crowd at the ribbon cutting for the new filling station. Abigail Siatkowski / KOSU

From beginning to end, the El Reno Fire Department had a hand in making the gigantic onion burger. It’s the 26th burger Jason Duff has built, and he estimates with the hundreds of pounds of ground beef, onions, bun, mustard and pickles, it weighs about 800 pounds.

“It's just a good day that everyone's always had,” Duff said. “And 27 years ago, I got to start being involved. So it's a pretty cool deal. I mean, it's a lot of work. We all volunteer the time.”

The festival was on Saturday, and Duff said it usually takes a week to make the mega meal. The bun’s dough is made on Friday morning and cooked that afternoon.

In another part of downtown, Anna Hunter, the head of animal care at Chester’s Party Barn & Farm, is running a petting zoo. While helping people feed the animals, she is holding a baby goat named Cinnamon.

“So this is my first time ever doing this event. But Chester's, we've been out here for years and years now. This is one of our favorite events to go to,” Hunter said.

Frying the burger is a process. Once the hamburger patty is formed and onions are scattered across the top, the custom grill is wheeled over a large fire pit. While the burger sizzles, the bun is cut with a saw.

But what many regular attendees say is the most impressive part of the ordeal is the flipping of the burger. The firefighters take the burger off the fire, and smash it between two large metal plates held together by screws. The contraption is then secured to a pulley system so it can be flipped over before the top plate — formerly the bottom plate — is taken off.

1 of 4 — 250504-elreno-friedonionburger The world's largest fried onion burger sits on a custom grill. Abigail Siatkowski / KOSU 2 of 4 — 250503-elreno-onionburgerfestival.JPG Attendees of the 37th Annual Fried Onion Burger Festival walk through downtown El Reno. Abigail Siatkowski / KOSU 3 of 4 — 250504-elreno-pettingzoo An attendee feeds animals at the petting zoo in El Reno as part of the 37th Annual Fried Onion Burger Day Festival. Anna Pope / KOSU 4 of 4 — 250503-elreno-route66mural.JPG A Route 66 mural by the newly renovated filling station in El Reno. Abigail Siatkowski / KOSU

When the burger is done cooking, the firefighters gently slide it onto the bottom bun. Volunteers dash over to throw on pickles and mustard before the firefighters add the top bun.

Once the burger is complete, volunteers cut it into individual portions to distribute to attendees. Despite the festival’s status as a city tradition, officials say they have never counted the number of individual portions contained within the massive burger. But that changed this year, when Glen Miller, the sports editor of the El Reno Tribune, stepped in to run the tally. He counted 468 burgers served.

Among other changes to this year’s festival, the fire department added salt and pepper to the burger for the first time after receiving complaints about last year’s burger. The decision seemed to pay off.

“Actually, it's really good,” said Karrie Dodd, an attendee who got a piece of the burger. “Other than just being so big, you can't bite right into it, it's really good.”

Others — especially the festival’s youngest attendees — were even more enthusiastic. Vanessa Simoneaux said she didn’t like onion burgers until she ate this one. Everything was good about it, she said. But when asked if she would attend again next year, she deferred.

“That’s up to my parents,” Simoneaux said.

When they confirmed they would be, she revealed her excitement.

“Yay!” Simoneaux shouted.