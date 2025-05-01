© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local TV news helicopter damaged in landing at Oklahoma City's Wiley Post Airport

KOSU | By Luisa Clausen
Published May 1, 2025 at 2:38 PM CDT
Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City
City of Oklahoma City
Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City

A News 9 helicopter was damaged while attempting to land at Wiley Post Airport Wednesday evening, according to preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Bob Mills Sky News 9 helicopter reportedly skidded and rolled onto its side around 5:30 p.m. News 9 anchor Amanda Taylor addressed the incident on the air and said the pilot and his photographer were on board. Taylor said neither suffered serious injuries.

The station began using the helicopter last October, following the destruction of a previous one during a tornado in 2023. The station described it as the most technologically advanced helicopter it has operated.

“If we're tracking a tornado, we can pinpoint exactly what street it's on and which houses are in the path. That means better lifesaving warnings,” News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne said about the helicopter when it went into service last fall.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for News 9 said the helicopter is no longer operational. The station will use a second aircraft to continue statewide aerial coverage.

Sign up for The KOSU Daily newsletter!

Get the latest Oklahoma news in your inbox every weekday morning.

* indicates required
Tags
Local News journalism
Luisa Clausen
Luisa Clausen is KOSU's news intern. Born and raised in Curitiba, Brazil, she taught herself English at 13, and first came to the United States as an exchange student in 2019. Clausen is a senior, studying multimedia journalism at Oklahoma State University.
See stories by Luisa Clausen
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content