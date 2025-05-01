Local TV news helicopter damaged in landing at Oklahoma City's Wiley Post Airport

The Bob Mills Sky News 9 helicopter reportedly skidded and rolled onto its side around 5:30 p.m. News 9 anchor Amanda Taylor addressed the incident on the air and said the pilot and his photographer were on board. Taylor said neither suffered serious injuries.

The station began using the helicopter last October, following the destruction of a previous one during a tornado in 2023. The station described it as the most technologically advanced helicopter it has operated.

“If we're tracking a tornado, we can pinpoint exactly what street it's on and which houses are in the path. That means better lifesaving warnings,” News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne said about the helicopter when it went into service last fall.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for News 9 said the helicopter is no longer operational. The station will use a second aircraft to continue statewide aerial coverage.