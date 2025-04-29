Dr. Jim Hess officially inaugurated as Oklahoma State University president

He expressed gratitude for the support of his wife, Angela, who brought him to tears during the ceremony.

“Your confidence and generosity toward me have changed me forever,” Hess said.

The ceremony, held at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center, marked a turning point in Hess’s leadership after months serving as interim president. The OSU/A&M Board of Regents appointed Hess as the permanent president on Friday, during a meeting at Oklahoma Panhandle State University.

Hess said “the switch flipped” as soon as the regents asked him to take on the role, though he said he was surprised.

“A dumb country kid from a little town,” Hess said, “Now serving this great university.”

Regents Jimmy Harrell, Jason Ramsey, Blayne Arthur and Joe Hall were in attendance, along with Hess’s wife Angela, son John, grandson Johnny and two nieces.

Throughout his remarks, Hess repeatedly returned to the idea of service, community and mission. He acknowledged the university’s financial challenges and said that any solutions must be rooted in collaboration and care.

“We will be facing some financial headwinds, and I want to be forthright with you about that,” Hess said. “With great opportunity comes great challenge — and we will face it together, in a way that honors our mission and the people who make this place run.”

Earlier in his interim tenure, Hess moved swiftly to address one major financial issue — the shutdown of the university’s Innovation Foundation , which had been tied to the mismanagement of $41 million in university funds. That foundation ultimately contributed to his predecessor Dr. Kayse Shrum’s, resignation .

Now, as permanent president, Hess says he’s looking to turn toward what he sees as OSU’s next chapter: expanding scholarships, improving student wellness and securing legislative support to build a new veterinary medicine hospital.

One immediate goal is to obtain state appropriations for the hospital before the Legislature adjourns in May.

"To attract the best students and faculty, we need a facility that prepares them for service across Oklahoma, especially in rural areas," Hess said.

But Hess’s address was as personal as it was presidential. Fighting emotion, he thanked his wife, whom he referred to as the first Cowgirl, for her unwavering support.

“Sometimes when I didn’t even deserve it,” Hess said. “Your confidence and generosity towards me has changed me forever.”

Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce, who attended the ceremony, said Hess’s speech resonated on a personal level.

“He’s genuine, and he understands the importance of collaboration between OSU and the city.” Joyce said.

OSU Alumni Association President Ann Caine said Hess is transparent, inclusive and sincere. She said Hess has taken an interest in the Alumni Association and its events, and said she is looking forward to working with him.

“He listens. He values people," Caine said. "And he promotes the alumni association at every turn.”

Hess said he plans to increase scholarship funding, expand mental health initiatives and improve affordability for future students. All in the name of a stronger university.

“My wife tells me I’m tighter than bark on a tree,” Hess said. “But we take cost seriously, and our goal is to get students out of here with the lowest possible debt.”

