© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative.

Oklahoma wants to keep Osage County windfarm up despite order to dismantle

KOSU | By Katie Hallum (ᏧᏟ)
Published April 29, 2025 at 5:20 AM CDT
Three wind turbines against a cloudy gray sky.
Wind Energy Technologies Office
/
U.S. Department of Energy

The State of Oklahoma is asking a federal judge to keep an Osage County wind farm operational, despite being ordered to dismantle it late last year.

Last December, clean-energy company Enel was ordered to pay millions of dollars in legal fees and damages, and to remove wind turbines built in Osage County by the end of 2025.

In January, the company filed an appeal against the ruling and asked to pause the removal of the turbines. On March 7, the pause was granted.

Now the State of Oklahoma has entered the fray.

Last week, the state’s Solicitor General filed an amicus curiae brief in support of the company, stating that it has an interest in protecting the rights of surface owners and the potential tax revenue the wind farm could generate.

In the brief, the state acknowledges Enel violated the law and should pay for the damages, but because construction ceased in 2014, requiring the company to remove the turbines is extreme.

The initial case stems from Enel’s deep excavation of minerals belonging to the Osage Nation below the land they leased for construction. The company later used these minerals as backfill.

Enel estimates the cost of removal is $260 million.

Sign up for The KOSU Daily newsletter!

Get the latest Oklahoma news in your inbox every weekday morning.

* indicates required
Tags
Local News Osage NationOsage Countywind energyrenewable energyIndigenous peoples
Katie Hallum (ᏧᏟ)
Katie Hallum (ᏧᏟ) covers Indigenous Affairs at KOSU.
See stories by Katie Hallum (ᏧᏟ)
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content